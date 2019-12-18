ResProp Management Welcomes Spectra at Tamarac in Tamarac, Fla to their portfolio

TAMARAC, Fla., Dec. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ResProp Management was selected to provide full-service property management for Spectra at Tamarac. Previously known as 72 West, ResProp helped facilitate the property's rebranding to Spectra at Tamarac prior to close in late October. The property is composed of 291 spacious units located in Tamarac, Fl, just North of Ft. Lauderdale.

Upgraded Apartment Amenities

Spectra at Tamarac offers modern apartment living mixed with a resort-style getaway. The onsite amenities include two large swimming pools with a wading area and spa-inspired features, a state-of-the-art fitness center, outdoor grilling stations, resident clubhouse, and Wi-Fi access.

Luke Leins, Director of Business Development, states, "We are excited to work with Prism Multifamily on their first South Florida asset. Prism is a very resident-centered investor, and we are looking forward to making a positive impact on residents' lives alongside them."

With the recent addition of Spectra at Tamarac to the portfolio, ResProp Management now manages more than 6,500 units across Florida. This latest addition was made possible through the partnership with Prism Multifamily Group Inc.

About ResProp Management: Since 2010, ResProp has managed over 18,000 apartment homes throughout Florida, Texas, Arizona, Colorado, and Alabama. ResProp aims to be the premier service provider to property owners of residential real estate throughout its target markets. The company is vertically integrated with in-house expertise spanning acquisition, financing, asset management, property management, and construction management capabilities.

