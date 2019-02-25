ResProp Management Welcomes The Park at Avilla and The Park at Pienza in Brandon, Fla to Their Portfolio

BRANDON, Fla., March 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ResProp Management was selected to provide full-service property and construction management for The Park at Avilla and The Park at Pienza. The two properties combined consists of 200 garden-style apartment units in Brandon, Florida, a suburb of Tampa.

The Park at Avilla The Park at Pienza

The Park at Avilla and The Park at Pienza are within two miles from one another and are composed of two-story buildings with private entries to each unit. They offer large, open floor plans averaging 1,138 SF (Pienza) and 1,034 SF (Avilla). The properties have a complete amenity package which includes clubhouses, pools, and sports courts.

The proximity to Tampa Bay's largest employment centers like the I-75 Office Corridor, Downtown Tampa, and the Westshore Business District make these two properties a highly desirable location for residents working in different parts of the metro area. They are also close to premier shopping and entertainment including Westfield Brandon Mall, The Estuary, and Brandon Boulevard Retail.

Clint Miller, Director of Business Development for InvestRes (parent company of ResProp) states, "We are excited to again work with Ryan Smyth and the 29th Street Capital team on their second and third acquisitions in Tampa Bay. The Park at Pienza and Avilla will begin an immediate interior and exterior renovation plan on both properties. We look forward to continuing working with them as they continue to expand in the Florida market."

With the recent addition of The Park at Avilla and The Park at Pienza into the portfolio, ResProp Management now manages more than 8,000 units across Florida. This latest addition was made possible through the partnership with 29th Street Capital.

"We are excited to build our portfolio in the Tampa Bay area," said Ryan Smyth, Vice President of Acquisitions for Florida. "29SC feels that the strong market fundamentals will continue for the foreseeable future and help drive renter demand."

About ResProp Management: Since 2010, ResProp has managed over 17,000 apartment homes throughout Florida, Texas, Arizona, and Colorado. ResProp will continue to relentlessly pursue our aim to be the premier service to property owners of residential real estate in target markets into 2019. ResProp is a vertically integrated company, handling acquisitions, property management, construction management, and portfolio management in-house.

About 29th Street Capital: 29th Street Capital (29SC) is a privately held real estate investment firm founded in 2009 to capitalize on the dislocation in the United States real estate markets. To date, 29SC has acquired over $1 billion of total assets with local acquisition managers in over 14 markets across the U.S. As a vertically integrated company, 29SC is able to take a hands-on approach to every aspect of the investment and align their interests with investors.

