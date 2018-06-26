Rest-A-Desk Launches New Fully-Reclinable Computer Workstation

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., June 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Rest-A-Desk™, the world's first fully-reclinable computer workstation that attaches to recliners and beds, has hit the market. The official launch date for Rest-A-Desk is 28 Jun 18.

Ideal for those who suffer from severe back (or neck) pain, Rest-A-Desk reclined computing can:

Rest-A-Desk shown with optional monitor/keyboard set Use Rest-A-Desk in your recliner or bed

Alleviate and prevent musculoskeletal strain

Reduce the need for opioid medication

Improve users' productivity, connectivity, and self-esteem

Rest-A-Desk's hospital-grade components include a proprietary adjustable base, a sturdy dual-channel support column, a laptop holder, and independently-adjustable keyboard and monitor arms. Rest-A-Desk safely and securely attaches to recliners and beds (left or right side). The system is compatible with all computers (PC or MAC, laptop or desktop). Connect your Xbox or PS4 console and you even have a fully-reclinable gaming station!

Rest-A-Desk is now available worldwide. Each Rest-A-Desk purchase includes:

Free shipping (US) Free professional onsite setup

30-day, no-risk money-back guarantee 10-year, no-charge replacement warranty

Medical researcher Dr. Waseem Amir Bashir explained, "We were not created to sit down for long hours, but somehow modern life requires the vast majority of the global population to work in a seated position….A 135-degree body-thigh sitting posture [reclined] was demonstrated to be the best bio-mechanical sitting position, as opposed to a 90-degree posture, which most people consider normal….This may be all that is necessary to prevent back pain, rather than trying to cure pain that has occurred over the long term due to bad postures."

"Thomas Jefferson wrote, 'The art of life is the art of avoiding pain,'" said Dr. Jeff Gauer, Rest-A-Desk's inventor and a chronic back pain sufferer since 1991. "I created Rest-A-Desk as a practical and economical assistive device so that people can use their computer painlessly from the comfort of their recliner or bed."

