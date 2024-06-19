REstack Moves into the US Market By Expanding Its Executive Team and Merging with Point Advisers

LOS ANGELES, June 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- REstack Advisors Inc, a Canadian based real estate services firms, expands into the United States with real estate industry veterans Scott Morey and Robert Lieberman from Point Advisers. The combined firm under the REstack brand is pleased to offer their managed and project-based advisory services to the real estate investors, owners, operators and developer industry. REstack was founded in 2020 to provide a market leading real estate investment platform in Canada. Point Advisers was founded by industry veteran Scott Morey, who held previous executive positions at WeWork, Altus Group, One11 Advisors, General Growth Properties, Alvarez & Marsal, Equity Office Properties and Ernst & Young. Point Advisers provides advisory services to real estate owners, operators, occupiers and investors as it relates to their operating strategies, processes, technology, and people services. The combined company will be able to offer unparalleled services to the real estate community ultimately driving investor and shareholder value.





Paul Kevener, CEO of REstack, noted, "We are extremely excited to expand our real estate investment managed service platform to the US market and merge with Point Advisers ultimately focused on driving value in operations, process and the technology of our clients. The expanded REstack platform allows us to continue to improve the quality of services we provide in the marketplace as well as provide a new foundation to better expand our services to our clients' specific needs today and in the future."

Scott Morey, Executive Director of Point Advisers, adds, "We are excited to offer our clients a range of new real estate products and services that ultimately drive investor and shareholder value. As we continue to be the trusted advisor to our clients and the broader market with the goal of always delivering outstanding service. We are grateful to have the opportunity to work with and under the REstack brand in this exciting time."

About REstack

REstack offers a market-leading real estate investment platform and suite of services to private equity and institutional real estate managers. Our financial, management, and technology support services enable rapid and efficient company growth.

Our financial services focus on back and mid-office functions such as fund administration, fund accounting, and property accounting. Our managed services feature our proprietary, pre-configured Yardi environment and Yardi Support services to optimize operations. Additionally, REstack advises and supports technology implementations for some of Canada's largest managers. For more information visit restack.com

About Point Advisers



Point Advisers is a real estate specific professional services firm. We provide advisory services for real estate organization's front to back office strategies, processes and technology. Our team of industry experts bring real world market knowledge and leverage years of experience to deliver innovative, proven solutions to owners, builders, occupiers and operators of real estate. Our unique team are experienced professionals who have successfully worked in leadership positions in the industries we serve and are further strengthened with deep organizational, process and product expertise. For more information visit www.pointadvisers.com

