Restaurant Brands International Announces Investments to Drive Growth in China

RBI Acquires Popeyes China and Plans to Accelerate Growth

Co-investment alongside Cartesian Capital in Tims China Business

TORONTO, July 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSX: QSR) (NYSE: QSR) (TSX: QSP) ("RBI", "Company") announced today two transactions in China, the acquisition of Popeyes China, and the co-investment with Cartesian Capital into the business of TH International Limited ("Tims China") (NASDAQ: THCH). The two transactions reflect RBI's confidence in China, one of the largest QSR markets globally, and its commitment to drive growth in the market. RBI's total amount of capital outlay will be up to $45M for the two transactions.

RBI has agreed to acquire the Popeyes China business from Tims China on a cash-free debt-free basis based on an enterprise value of $15M. Following the transaction, RBI will own and operate Popeyes China, which opened its first restaurant in August 2023 and has 14 restaurants in Shanghai today. The pace of restaurant growth is expected to ramp up through investments in local teams and restaurant development. Longer-term, RBI expects to bring on local partners to form a more traditional master franchisee, similar to other Popeyes international markets.

To help fuel the growth of Tims China, Cartesian Capital and RBI agreed to invest up to $50M of capital into the Tims China business via three-year convertible notes, of which $40M will be issued at closing with the balance funded over the coming 7 months, subject to certain operational and financial conditions. Of the total, $20M were issued to Cartesian and up to $30M will be issued to RBI, including $20M at close. Following the transaction, RBI will effectively have the right to appoint two directors to the Tims China Board and will see its equity ownership in the business increase to up to 18%, on an as converted basis. The RBI team will continue to work closely with the Tims China management team and Board to drive growth in one of the fastest growing coffee markets in the world.

"China is one of the most compelling long-term market opportunities for both our Popeyes and Tim Hortons brands. Popeyes China is off to a strong start and we are excited to unlock its development potential in one of the largest chicken QSR markets globally. Today's announcement allows Tims China to redouble its focus on quality restaurant development and providing Chinese consumers with our high quality Tims coffee and food offerings," said Rafael Odorizzi, President of Asia Pacific.

These transactions follow the recent appointment of Patrick Siewert as Senior Advisor for Asia-Pacific and showcase RBI's commitment to growth in the region.

About Restaurant Brands International Inc.

Restaurant Brands International Inc. is one of the world's largest quick service restaurant companies with over $40 billion in annual system-wide sales and over 30,000 restaurants in more than 120 countries and territories. RBI owns four of the world's most prominent and iconic quick service restaurant brands – TIM HORTONS®, BURGER KING®, POPEYES®, and FIREHOUSE SUBS®. These independently operated brands have been serving their respective guests, franchisees and communities for decades. Through its Restaurant Brands for Good framework, RBI is improving sustainable outcomes related to its food, the planet, and people and communities.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements, which are often identified by the words "may," "might," "believes," "thinks," "anticipates," "plans," "expects," "intends" or similar expressions and include statements regarding (1) expectations regarding whether the full amount of Tims China convertible notes will be purchased, (2) expectations regarding Popeyes future success in China and ability to accelerate restaurant growth, (3) expectations regarding the ability and timing for bringing in a local master franchisee for Popeyes China, and (4) expectations regarding the ability to drive growth at Tims China. These forward-looking statements may be affected by risks and uncertainties in the business of RBI, Popeyes China and Tims China and market conditions, and include the following: (1) the risk that the conditions to the additional convertible note purchases will not be satisfied, (2) the risk that Popeyes China will not be able to grow as quickly as expected, if at all, and (4) risks related to competition, macro-economic factors and general risks of doing business in China. This information is qualified in its entirety by cautionary statements and risk factor disclosure contained in filings made by RBI with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and the Canadian securities regulators, including RBI's annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023. RBI cautions readers that certain important factors may have affected and could in the future affect actual results and could cause actual results for subsequent periods to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statement made herein. RBI does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof.

SOURCE Restaurant Brands International Inc.