Restaurant Brands International Hosts First Investor Day and Announces Plans to Expand Burger King®, Tim Hortons® and Popeyes® to Over 40,000 Restaurants Globally

RBI presents growth plans to investors in New York City

40,000 restaurants will make RBI one of the largest restaurant companies in the world

Highlights substantial runway for future sales growth in home markets and around the world

Coffee, burger and chicken QSR markets expected to grow 5-6% per year for the next 5 years

Strength of global master franchise network expected to drive long-term expansion

Compelling financial model designed to generate strong growth and shareholder returns

TORONTO, May 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSX/NYSE: QSR, TSX: QSP) ("RBI") today is hosting its first investor day in New York City to outline growth plans for Burger King®, Tim Hortons® and Popeyes®, including plans to grow from approximately 26,000 restaurants to more than 40,000 restaurants globally over the next 8-10 years. This will make Restaurant Brands International one of the largest restaurant companies in the world.

RBI is well-positioned to take advantage of compelling long-term growth in the global quick service restaurant (QSR) market, with the 5-year outlook for growth in the global burger market expected to be 5% annually and growth in the global coffee and chicken markets expected to be 6% annually.

Over the past few years, RBI has built a master franchise network in global markets to drive significant growth in its restaurant brands, resulting in the expansion of its restaurant base from approximately 12,000 in 2010 to nearly 26,000 today, growing system-wide sales from ~$15 billion to over ~$32 billion in the same time period.



Jose Cil, Chief Executive Officer of Restaurant Brands International Inc. ("RBI") commented, "RBI is fundamentally a growth company, with three amazing, iconic brands that we believe have a very long runway for growth - both at home and around the world. We have a proven history of generating very strong returns for our shareholders and today we are excited to share more insight than we ever have before to support our belief that all three brands have substantial growth ahead."

A live audio webcast will be available on the company's investor relations website ( http://investor.rbi.com ) starting at 9:00AM ET, and will be available for 30 days following the event.

About Restaurant Brands International Inc.

Restaurant Brands International Inc. ("RBI") is one of the world's largest quick service restaurant companies with ~$32 billion in system-wide sales and ~26,000 restaurants in over 100 countries and U.S. territories. RBI owns three of the world's most prominent and iconic quick service restaurant brands – TIM HORTONS®, BURGER KING®, and POPEYES®. These independently operated brands have been serving their respective guests, franchisees and communities for over 45 years. To learn more about RBI, please visit the company's website at www.rbi.com.

About TIM HORTONS®

Tim Hortons® is one of North America's largest restaurant chains operating in the quick service segment. Founded as a single location in Canada in 1964, Tim Hortons appeals to a broad range of guest tastes, with a menu that includes premium coffee, hot and cold specialty drinks (including lattes, cappuccinos and espresso shots), specialty teas and fruit smoothies, fresh baked goods, grilled Panini and classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, prepared foods and other food products. Tim Hortons has more than 4,800 system wide restaurants located in Canada, the United States and around the world. To learn more about the TIM HORTONS® brand, please visit the TIM HORTONS® brand website at www.timhortons.com or follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

About BURGER KING®

Founded in 1954, the BURGER KING® brand is the second largest fast food hamburger chain in the world. The original HOME OF THE WHOPPER®, the BURGER KING® system operates ~18,000 locations in more than 100 countries and U.S. territories. Almost 100 percent of BURGER KING® restaurants are owned and operated by independent franchisees, many of them family-owned operations that have been in business for decades. To learn more about the BURGER KING® brand, please visit the BURGER KING® brand website at www.bk.com or follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

About POPEYES®

Founded in New Orleans in 1972, POPEYES® has more than 45 years of history and culinary tradition. POPEYES® distinguishes itself with a unique New Orleans style menu featuring spicy chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp, and other regional items. The chain's passion for its Louisiana heritage and flavorful authentic food has allowed POPEYES® to become one of the world's largest chicken quick service restaurants with over 3,100 restaurants in the U.S. and around the world. To learn more about the POPEYES® brand, please visit the POPEYES® brand website at www.popeyes.com or follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements and information, which reflect management's current beliefs and expectations regarding future events and operating performance and speak only as of the date hereof, including our expectations and beliefs regarding (1) restaurant growth and expansion opportunities for RBI's three brands, including our intent to have 40,000 restaurants in the next 8-10 years, (2) RBI's ability to create value for its shareholders, (3) RBI's franchisees and strategic relationships, (4) competition in its markets and (5) growth in the QSR markets RBI serves. The factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from RBI's expectations and beliefs are detailed in filings of RBI with the Securities and Exchange Commission and applicable Canadian securities regulatory authorities, such as its annual and quarterly reports and include the following risks: risk related to RBI's ability to successfully implement its domestic and international growth strategy and risks related to its international operations; risks related to RBI's ability to compete domestically and internationally in an intensely competitive industry; global economic or other business conditions that may affect the desire or ability of our customers to purchase our products; RBI's relationship with, and the success of, its franchisees and risks related to its fully franchised business model; and the effectiveness of RBI's marketing and advertising programs and franchisee support of these programs. System-wide sales are driven by sales at franchised restaurants, as approximately 100% of current restaurants are franchised. RBI does not record franchise sales as revenues; however, franchise revenues include royalties based on a percentage of franchise sales.

SOURCE Restaurant Brands International Inc.