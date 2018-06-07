Restaurant Brands International Inc. Announces Election of Directors

RBI's proxy circular provided for twelve nominees to the Board of Directors. The twelve individuals nominated by the Board of Directors for election as directors of RBI were elected, each to hold office until the next annual meeting of shareholders or until their respective successors are elected or appointed. Each nominee was an incumbent director.

The votes cast with respect to each nominee were as follows:

Director Nominee Votes For % Votes Withheld % Alexandre Behring 362,831,260 95.11% 18,672,638 4.89% Marc Caira 380,131,731 99.64% 1,372,167 0.36% João M. Castro-Neves 381,290,671 99.94% 213,227 0.06% Martin E. Franklin 374,861,122 98.26% 6,642,777 1.74% Paul J. Fribourg 373,235,363 97.83% 8,268,536 2.17% Neil Golden 380,707,097 99.79% 796,801 0.21% Ali Hedayat 375,269,959 98.37% 6,233,939 1.63% Golnar Khosrowshahi 381,265,941 99.94% 237,957 0.06% Daniel S. Schwartz 380,465,454 99.73% 1,038,445 0.27% Carlos Alberto Sicupira 370,699,386 97.17% 10,804,513 2.83% Roberto Moses Thompson Motta 378,562,751 99.23% 2,941,148 0.77% Alexandre Van Damme 372,042,050 97.52% 9,461,849 2.48%

Final voting results on all matters at the Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders will be filed with Canadian and U.S. securities regulators.

About Restaurant Brands International Inc.

Restaurant Brands International Inc. ("RBI") is one of the world's largest quick service restaurant companies with more than $30 billion in system-wide sales and over 24,000 restaurants in more than 100 countries and U.S. territories. RBI owns three of the world's most prominent and iconic quick service restaurant brands – TIM HORTONS®, BURGER KING®, and POPEYES®. These independently operated brands have been serving their respective guests, franchisees and communities for over 40 years. To learn more about RBI, please visit the company's website at www.rbi.com.

