Restaurant Brands International Inc. Announces Election of Directors

News provided by

Restaurant Brands International Inc.

17:14 ET

OAKVILLE, ON, June 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ - Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSX/NYSE: QSR) ("RBI") today announced the results of the vote on the election of directors at its Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders held on June 7, 2018.

The total number of eligible votes represented in person or by proxy at the meeting was 395,969,357 representing 84.83% of all eligible votes.

RBI's proxy circular provided for twelve nominees to the Board of Directors. The twelve individuals nominated by the Board of Directors for election as directors of RBI were elected, each to hold office until the next annual meeting of shareholders or until their respective successors are elected or appointed. Each nominee was an incumbent director.

The votes cast with respect to each nominee were as follows:

Director Nominee

Votes For

%

Votes Withheld

%

Alexandre Behring

362,831,260

95.11%

18,672,638

4.89%

Marc Caira

380,131,731

99.64%

1,372,167

0.36%

João M. Castro-Neves

381,290,671

99.94%

213,227

0.06%

Martin E. Franklin

374,861,122

98.26%

6,642,777

1.74%

Paul J. Fribourg

373,235,363

97.83%

8,268,536

2.17%

Neil Golden

380,707,097

99.79%

796,801

0.21%

Ali Hedayat

375,269,959

98.37%

6,233,939

1.63%

Golnar Khosrowshahi

381,265,941

99.94%

237,957

0.06%

Daniel S. Schwartz

380,465,454

99.73%

1,038,445

0.27%

Carlos Alberto Sicupira

370,699,386

97.17%

10,804,513

2.83%

Roberto Moses Thompson Motta

378,562,751

99.23%

2,941,148

0.77%

Alexandre Van Damme

372,042,050

97.52%

9,461,849

2.48%

Final voting results on all matters at the Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders will be filed with Canadian and U.S. securities regulators.

About Restaurant Brands International Inc.

Restaurant Brands International Inc. ("RBI") is one of the world's largest quick service restaurant companies with more than $30 billion in system-wide sales and over 24,000 restaurants in more than 100 countries and U.S. territories. RBI owns three of the world's most prominent and iconic quick service restaurant brands – TIM HORTONS®, BURGER KING®, and POPEYES®. These independently operated brands have been serving their respective guests, franchisees and communities for over 40 years. To learn more about RBI, please visit the company's website at www.rbi.com.

Cision View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/restaurant-brands-international-inc-announces-election-of-directors-300662083.html

SOURCE Restaurant Brands International Inc.

Also from this source

May 23, 2018, 17:11 ET Restaurant Brands International Inc. Announces Participation at...

Apr 24, 2018, 06:45 ET Restaurant Brands International Inc. Reports First Quarter 2018...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

You just read:

Restaurant Brands International Inc. Announces Election of Directors

News provided by

Restaurant Brands International Inc.

17:14 ET