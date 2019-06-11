Restaurant Brands International Inc. Announces Election of Directors

TORONTO, June 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSX/NYSE: QSR) ("RBI") today announced the results of the vote on the election of directors at its Annual Meeting of Shareholders held on June 11, 2019.

The total number of eligible votes represented in person or by proxy at the meeting was 382,508,368 representing 82.92% of all eligible votes.

RBI's proxy circular provided for twelve nominees to the Board of Directors. The twelve individuals nominated by the Board of Directors for election as directors of RBI were elected, each to hold office until the next annual meeting of shareholders or until their respective successors are elected or appointed. Each nominee was an incumbent director.

The votes cast with respect to each nominee were as follows:

Director Nominee

Votes For % Votes Withheld % Alexandre Behring 343,855,806 92.57% 27,597,634 7.43% Marc Caira 370,430,692 99.72% 1,022,756 0.28% João M. Castro-Neves 370,794,144 99.82% 659,304 0.18% Martin E. Franklin 302,172,248 81.35% 69,281,200 18.65% Paul J. Fribourg 302,550,815 81.45% 68,902,625 18.55% Neil Golden 370,794,487 99.82% 658,961 0.18% Ali Hedayat 303,084,009 81.59% 68,369,439 18.41% Golnar Khosrowshahi 367,481,755 98.93% 3,971,693 1.07% Daniel S. Schwartz 370,374,791 99.71% 1,078,657 0.29% Carlos Alberto Sicupira 358,786,558 96.59% 12,666,890 3.41% Roberto Moses Thompson Motta 358,683,881 96.56% 12,769,567 3.44% Alexandre Van Damme 364,384,105 98.10% 7,069,343 1.90%

Final voting results on all matters at the Annual Meeting of Shareholders will be filed with Canadian and U.S. securities regulators.

