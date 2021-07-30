Restaurant Brands International Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results

Continued improvement in global system-wide sales growth, accelerating to +4% compared to 2019

Unit growth returns to pre-pandemic levels with 378 net new restaurants opened in the 1st half

Digital sales in home markets scale up by nearly +60% year over year and +15% sequentially

Liquidity expands to $2.8 billion, net leverage declines significantly and Board authorizes $1 billion buyback program

TORONTO, July 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSX: QSR) (NYSE: QSR) (TSX: QSP) today reported financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021.

José E. Cil, Chief Executive Officer of Restaurant Brands International Inc. ("RBI") commented, "We are encouraged by the momentum across our business – including sales increases driven by quality menu items, rapid adoption of our digital channels by our guests and an acceleration in new restaurant openings around the world by our franchisees who believe strongly in our brands and business model."

Cil continued, "We also announced an increase in our share buyback authorization to $1 billion over the next two years, demonstrating our confidence in the value creation opportunity we have ahead of us with our three iconic brands, scalable business model, expanding digital strength and dedicated franchise partners. We believe we are well positioned to drive sustainable, long-term sales growth across the business and to continue enhancing shareholder returns with significant returns of capital through our industry-leading dividend and opportunistic share buybacks under our newly expanded authorization."

Consolidated Operational Highlights Three Months Ended June 30,

2021

2020

(Unaudited) System-wide Sales Growth





TH 33.0%

(33.4)% BK 37.9%

(25.2)% PLK 10.5%

24.0% Consolidated 31.9%

(20.9)% System-wide Sales (in US$ millions)





TH $ 1,637

$ 1,108 BK $ 5,883

$ 4,127 PLK $ 1,386

$ 1,247 Consolidated $ 8,906

$ 6,482 Net Restaurant Growth





TH 2.7%

1.3% BK 0.1%

4.2% PLK 5.7%

6.7% Consolidated 1.3%

3.9% System Restaurant Count at Period End





TH 5,065

4,934 BK 18,776

18,756 PLK 3,562

3,369 Consolidated 27,403

27,059 Comparable Sales





TH 27.6%

(29.3)% BK 18.2%

(13.4)% PLK (0.3)%

24.8%



Note: System-wide sales growth and comparable sales are calculated on a constant currency basis and include sales at franchise restaurants and company-owned restaurants. System-wide sales are driven by sales at franchise restaurants, as approximately 100% of current restaurants are franchised. We do not record franchise sales as revenues; however, our royalty revenues and advertising fund contributions are calculated based on a percentage of franchise sales. Additionally, if a restaurant is closed for a significant portion of a month, the restaurant is excluded from the monthly comparable sales calculation.

Consolidated Financial Highlights



Three Months Ended June 30, (in US$ millions, except per share data) 2021

2020

(Unaudited) Total Revenues $ 1,438

$ 1,048 Net Income Attributable to Common Shareholders and Noncontrolling Interests $ 390

$ 163 Diluted Earnings per Share $ 0.84

$ 0.35











TH Adjusted EBITDA(1) $ 253

$ 147 BK Adjusted EBITDA(1) $ 266

$ 160 PLK Adjusted EBITDA(1) $ 58

$ 51 Adjusted EBITDA(2) $ 577

$ 358











Adjusted Net Income(2) $ 358

$ 154 Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share(2) $ 0.77

$ 0.33









Six Months Ended June 30,

2021

2020

(Unaudited) Net cash provided by operating activities $ 745

$ 196 Net cash (used for) provided by investing activities $ (36)

$ (12) Net cash (used for) provided by financing activities $ (516)

$ (161)







LTM Free Cash Flow(2) $ 1,346

$ 1,110 Net Debt $ 11,194

$ 11,320 Net Leverage(2) 5.3x

5.6x





(1) TH Adjusted EBITDA, BK Adjusted EBITDA and PLK Adjusted EBITDA are our measures of segment profitability. (2) Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share, LTM Free Cash Flow, and Net Leverage are non-GAAP financial measures. Please refer to "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for further detail.

The year-over-year increase in Total Revenues on an as reported and on an organic basis was primarily driven by an increase in system-wide sales in all of our brands. System-wide sales were more severely impacted by COVID-19 (defined below) during the three months ended 2020 than in the same period in 2021. Favorable FX movements also contributed to the year-over-year increase in Total Revenues on an as reported basis.

The increase in Net Income Attributable to Common Shareholders and Noncontrolling Interests for the second quarter was primarily driven by an increase in segment income in all of our segments and a favorable change in the results from other operating expenses (income), net, partially offset by a decrease in income tax benefits. Refer to "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" footnote four for further details on income tax benefits.

The year-over-year increase in Adjusted EBITDA on an as reported and on an organic basis was driven by an increase in Tim Hortons, Burger King and Popeyes Adjusted EBITDA.

The year-over-year increase in Adjusted Net Income was primarily driven by the increase in Adjusted EBITDA in all of our brands, partially offset by an increase in adjusted income tax expense. Refer to "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" footnote four and six for further details on income tax expense.

COVID-19

The global crisis resulting from the spread of coronavirus ("COVID-19") impacted our global restaurant operations for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020. While the impact of COVID-19 on system-wide sales growth, system-wide sales, comparable sales and net restaurant growth was severe for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020, in the 2021 period these metrics were affected to a lesser extent for the entire period, with variations among brands and regions. During 2020 and the six months ended June 30, 2021, substantially all TH, BK and PLK restaurants remained open in North America, some with limited operations, such as drive-thru, takeout and delivery (where applicable), reduced if any dine-in capacity, and/or restrictions on hours of operation. During the three months ended June 30, 2021, on average 96% of our restaurants were open worldwide, including approximately 97% of our restaurants in North America, approximately 96% of our restaurants in Asia Pacific, approximately 94% of our restaurants in Europe, Middle East and Africa, and approximately 91% of our restaurants in Latin America. By contrast, during the three months ended June 30, 2020, on average 81% of our restaurants were open worldwide, including approximately 94% of our restaurants in North America, approximately 87% of our restaurants in Asia Pacific, approximately 57% of our restaurants in Europe, Middle East and Africa, and approximately 56% of our restaurants in Latin America. Certain jurisdictions, such as Canada, Europe, and Brazil, that had eased restrictions during 2020, re-imposed lockdowns and curfews in the six months ended June 30, 2021. In comparison, during the six months ended June 30, 2020, a number of other markets required temporary complete closures while implementing lock-down orders. We expect local conditions to continue to dictate limitations on restaurant operations, capacity, and hours of operation.

With the pandemic affecting consumer behavior, the importance of digital sales, including delivery, has grown. We expect to continue to support enhancements of our digital and marketing capabilities. While we do not know the full future impact COVID-19 will have on our business, we expect to see a continued impact from COVID-19 on our results in 2021.

Reclassification of Advertising Revenues and Expenses

Certain prior year amounts in the statement of operations and accompanying segment results have been reclassified in order to be comparable with the current year classifications. These consist of the quarter and year to date June 30, 2020 reclassification of advertising fund contributions from Franchise and property revenues to Advertising revenues and advertising fund expenses from Selling, general and administrative expenses to Advertising expenses, with General and administrative expenses now presented separately. Depreciation and amortization expenses related to the advertising funds have also been reclassified from Franchise and property expenses to Advertising expenses. These reclassifications did not arise as a result of any changes to accounting policies and relate entirely to presentation with no effect on previously reported net income.

TH Segment Results



Three Months Ended June 30, (in US$ millions) 2021



2020

(Unaudited) System-wide Sales Growth

33.0 %



(33.4) % System-wide Sales $ 1,637

$ 1,108 Comparable Sales

27.6 %



(29.3) %











Net Restaurant Growth

2.7 %



1.3 % System Restaurant Count at Period End

5,065



4,934











Sales $ 556

$ 374 Franchise and Property Revenues $ 219

$ 154 Advertising Revenues $ 56

$ 39 Total Revenues $ 831

$ 567











Cost of Sales $ 434

$ 307 Franchise and Property Expenses $ 86

$ 81 Advertising Expenses $ 68

$ 43 Segment G&A $ 26

$ 20 Segment Depreciation and Amortization $ 32

$ 28 Adjusted EBITDA(1)(3) $ 253

$ 147





(3) TH Adjusted EBITDA includes $3 million and $2 million of cash distributions received from equity method investments for the three months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively.

For the second quarter of 2021, the increase in system-wide sales was primarily driven by comparable sales of 27.6%, including Canada comparable sales of 27.4%, as well as a decrease in the impact of temporary closures of certain restaurants related to the COVID-19 pandemic, and net restaurant growth of 2.7%.

The year-over-year increase in Total Revenues on an as reported and on an organic basis was primarily driven by an increase in system-wide sales. This increase was also driven by favorable FX movements on an as reported basis.

The year-over-year increase in Adjusted EBITDA on an as reported and on an organic basis was primarily driven by an increase in system-wide sales. This increase was also driven by FX movements on an as reported basis.

BK Segment Results



Three Months Ended June 30, (in US$ millions) 2021

2020



(Unaudited) System-wide Sales Growth

37.9 %



(25.2) % System-wide Sales $ 5,883

$ 4,127 Comparable Sales

18.2 %



(13.4) %











Net Restaurant Growth

0.1 %



4.2 % System Restaurant Count at Period End

18,776



18,756











Sales $ 17

$ 15 Franchise and Property Revenues $ 324

$ 233 Advertising Revenues $ 118

$ 99 Total Revenues $ 459

$ 347











Cost of Sales $ 17

$ 16 Franchise and Property Expenses $ 33

$ 48 Advertising Expenses $ 110

$ 105 Segment G&A $ 45

$ 30 Segment Depreciation and Amortization $ 12

$ 12 Adjusted EBITDA(1)(4) $ 266

$ 160





(4) No significant cash distributions were received from equity method investments for the three months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020.

For the second quarter of 2021, the increase in system-wide sales was driven by comparable sales of 18.2%, including US comparable sales of 13.0% as well as a decrease in the impact of temporary closures of certain restaurants related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The year-over-year change in Total Revenues on an as reported and on an organic basis was primarily driven by the increase in system-wide sales. This increase was also driven by favorable FX movements on an as reported basis.

The year-over-year change in Adjusted EBITDA on an as reported and on an organic basis was primarily driven by the increase in system-wide sales, bad debt recoveries in the current year compared to bad debt expense in the prior year, and advertising revenues exceeding advertising fund expenses in the current year compared to advertising fund expenses exceeding advertising revenues in the prior year, partially offset by an increase in Segment G&A. This increase in Adjusted EBITDA was also driven by favorable FX movements on an as reported basis.

PLK Segment Results



Three Months Ended June 30, (in US$ millions) 2021

2020

(Unaudited) System-wide Sales Growth

10.5 %



24.0 % System-wide Sales $ 1,386

$ 1,247 Comparable Sales

(0.3) %



24.8 %











Net Restaurant Growth

5.7 %



6.7 % System Restaurant Count at Period End

3,562



3,369











Sales $ 17

$ 17 Franchise and Property Revenues $ 71

$ 63 Advertising Revenues $ 60

$ 54 Total Revenues $ 148

$ 134











Cost of Sales $ 16

$ 16 Franchise and Property Expenses $ 2

$ 3 Advertising Expenses $ 60

$ 55 Segment G&A $ 13

$ 10 Segment Depreciation and Amortization $ 1

$ 2 Adjusted EBITDA(1) $ 58

$ 51

For the second quarter of 2021, the increase in system-wide sales growth was driven by net restaurant growth of 5.7% as well as a decrease in the impact of temporary closures of certain restaurants related to the COVID-19 pandemic, partially offset by a decrease in comparable sales of (0.3)%, including a decrease in US comparable sales of (2.5)%.

The year-over-year change in Total Revenues and Adjusted EBITDA on an as reported and on an organic basis was primarily driven by system-wide sales growth.

Cash and Liquidity

As of June 30, 2021, total debt was $13.0 billion, net debt (total debt less cash and cash equivalents of $1.8 billion) was $11.2 billion, and net leverage was 5.3x. Following quarter end, we issued $800 million of 3.875% First Lien Notes due 2028 and redeemed $775 million of our 4.25% First Lien Notes due 2024.

The RBI Board of Directors has declared a dividend of $0.53 per common share and partnership exchangeable unit of Restaurant Brands International Limited Partnership for the second quarter of 2021. The dividend will be payable on October 5, 2021 to shareholders and unitholders of record at the close of business on September 21, 2021.

Our board of directors approved a share repurchase authorization that allows us to repurchase up to $1 billion of our common shares over the next two years. We plan to submit a new normal course issuer bid, subject to TSX approval, to be effective following expiration of the current one.

RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(In millions of U.S. dollars, except per share data)

(Unaudited)



Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2021

2020

2021

2020 Revenues:













Sales $ 590

$ 406

$ 1,097

$ 909 Franchise and property revenues 614

450

1,162

975 Advertising revenues 234

192

439

389 Total revenues 1,438

1,048

2,698

2,273 Operating costs and expenses:













Cost of sales 467

339

868

738 Franchise and property expenses 121

132

237

255 Advertising expenses 238

203

474

429 General and administrative expenses 113

94

218

196 (Income) loss from equity method investments 3

16

5

18 Other operating expenses (income), net 8

21

(34)

5 Total operating costs and expenses 950

805

1,768

1,641 Income from operations 488

243

930

632 Interest expense, net 126

128

250

247 Income before income taxes 362

115

680

385 Income tax (benefit) expense (29)

(49)

18

(3) Net income 391

164

662

388 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 132

58

224

138 Net income attributable to common shareholders $ 259

$ 106

$ 438

$ 250 Earnings per common share













Basic $ 0.84

$ 0.35

$ 1.43

$ 0.83 Diluted $ 0.84

$ 0.35

$ 1.42

$ 0.83 Weighted average shares outstanding













Basic 307

301

307

300 Diluted 466

469

465

469 Cash dividends declared per common share $ 0.53

$ 0.52

$ 1.06

$ 1.04

RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In millions of U.S. dollars, except share data)

(Unaudited)



As of

June 30, 2021

December 31, 2020 ASSETS





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,762

$ 1,560 Accounts and notes receivable, net of allowance of $23 and $42, respectively 535

536 Inventories, net 99

96 Prepaids and other current assets 132

72 Total current assets 2,528

2,264 Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation and amortization of $940 and $879, respectively 2,033

2,031 Operating lease assets, net 1,143

1,152 Intangible assets, net 10,820

10,701 Goodwill 5,831

5,739 Net investment in property leased to franchisees 80

66 Other assets, net 806

824 Total assets $ 23,241

$ 22,777 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY





Current liabilities:





Accounts and drafts payable $ 575

$ 464 Other accrued liabilities 812

835 Gift card liability 149

191 Current portion of long-term debt and finance leases 113

111 Total current liabilities 1,649

1,601 Long-term debt, net of current portion 12,375

12,397 Finance leases, net of current portion 326

315 Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion 1,078

1,082 Other liabilities, net 2,110

2,236 Deferred income taxes, net 1,444

1,425 Total liabilities 18,982

19,056 Shareholders' equity:





Common shares, no par value; unlimited shares authorized at June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020; 308,040,537 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2021; 304,718,749 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2020 2,512

2,399 Retained earnings 728

622 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (679)

(854) Total Restaurant Brands International Inc. shareholders' equity 2,561

2,167 Noncontrolling interests 1,698

1,554 Total shareholders' equity 4,259

3,721 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 23,241

$ 22,777

RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(In millions of U.S. dollars)

(Unaudited)



Six Months Ended June 30,

2021

2020 Cash flows from operating activities:





Net income $ 662

$ 388 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:





Depreciation and amortization 100

91 Amortization of deferred financing costs and debt issuance discount 13

12 (Income) loss from equity method investments 5

18 (Gain) loss on remeasurement of foreign denominated transactions (35)

10 Net (gains) losses on derivatives 42

(1) Share-based compensation expense 40

39 Deferred income taxes 24

(131) Other (12)

20 Changes in current assets and liabilities, excluding acquisitions and dispositions:





Accounts and notes receivable 17

(36) Inventories and prepaids and other current assets (5)

(28) Accounts and drafts payable 103

(158) Other accrued liabilities and gift card liability (123)

(13) Tenant inducements paid to franchisees (1)

(5) Other long-term assets and liabilities (85)

(10) Net cash provided by operating activities 745

196 Cash flows from investing activities:





Payments for property and equipment (46)

(39) Net proceeds from disposal of assets, restaurant closures, and refranchisings 14

5 Settlement/sale of derivatives, net 1

22 Other investing activities, net (5)

— Net cash (used for) provided by investing activities (36)

(12) Cash flows from financing activities:





Proceeds from revolving line of credit and long-term debt —

1,585 Repayments of revolving line of credit, long-term debt and finance leases (54)

(1,045) Payment of financing costs —

(10) Payment of dividends on common shares and distributions on Partnership exchangeable units (484)

(716) Proceeds from stock option exercises 56

41 (Payments) proceeds from derivatives (32)

(14) Other financing activities, net (2)

(2) Net cash (used for) provided by financing activities (516)

(161) Effect of exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents 9

(16) Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 202

7 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 1,560

1,533 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 1,762

$ 1,540 Supplemental cash flow disclosures:





Interest paid $ 198

$ 234 Income taxes paid $ 142

$ 60

RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Key Operating Metrics

We evaluate our restaurants and assess our business based on the following operating metrics.

System-wide sales growth refers to the percentage change in sales at all franchise and company-owned restaurants in one period from the same period in the prior year. Comparable sales refers to the percentage change in restaurant sales in one period from the same prior year period for restaurants that have been open for 13 months or longer for TH and BK and 17 months or longer for PLK. Additionally, if a restaurant is closed for a significant portion of a month, the restaurant is excluded from the monthly comparable sales calculation. System-wide sales growth and comparable sales are measured on a constant currency basis, which means that results exclude the effect of foreign currency translation and are calculated by translating prior year results at current year monthly average exchange rates. We analyze key operating metrics on a constant currency basis as this helps identify underlying business trends, without distortion from the effects of currency movements.

System-wide sales represent sales at all franchise restaurants and company-owned restaurants. We do not record franchise sales as revenues; however, our royalty revenues and advertising fund contributions are calculated based on a percentage of franchise sales.

Net restaurant growth refers to the net increase in restaurant count (openings, net of permanent closures) over a trailing twelve month period, divided by the restaurant count at the beginning of the trailing twelve month period.



Three Months Ended June 30, KPIs by Market 2021



2020

Unaudited) System-wide Sales Growth









TH - Canada

29.8%



(34.0)% TH - Rest of World

55.5%



(29.9)% TH - Global

33.0%



(33.4)%











BK - US

13.2%



(10.5)% BK - Rest of World

67.1%



(38.2)% BK - Global

37.9%



(25.2)%











PLK - US

5.1%



31.3% PLK - Rest of World

70.4%



(24.8)% PLK - Global

10.5%



24.0%











System-wide Sales (in US$ millions)









TH - Canada $ 1,399

$ 956 TH - Rest of World $ 238

$ 152 TH - Global $ 1,637

$ 1,108











BK - US $ 2,618

$ 2,314 BK - Rest of World $ 3,265

$ 1,813 BK - Global $ 5,883

$ 4,127











PLK - US $ 1,209

$ 1,150 PLK - Rest of World $ 177

$ 97 PLK - Global $ 1,386

$ 1,247











Comparable Sales









TH - Canada

27.4%



(29.9)% TH - Rest of World

28.7%



(24.5)% TH - Global

27.6%



(29.3)%











BK - US

13.0%



(9.9)% BK - Rest of World

24.8%



(18.1)% BK - Global

18.2%



(13.4)%











PLK - US

(2.5)%



28.5% PLK - Rest of World

24.7%



(11.0)% PLK - Global

(0.3)%



24.8%



As of June 30, KPIs by Market 2021

2020

(Unaudited) Net Restaurant Growth





TH - Canada (1.5)%

0.5% TH - Rest of World 20.3%

4.9% TH - Global 2.7%

1.3%







BK - US (2.2)%

(0.2)% BK - Rest of World 1.6%

7.1% BK - Global 0.1%

4.2%







PLK - US 5.8%

6.0% PLK - Rest of World 5.5%

9.1% PLK - Global 5.7%

6.7%







Restaurant Count





TH - Canada 3,938

3,997 TH - Rest of World 1,127

937 TH - Global 5,065

4,934







BK - US 7,095

7,257 BK - Rest of World 11,681

11,499 BK - Global 18,776

18,756







PLK - US 2,667

2,521 PLK - Rest of World 895

848 PLK - Global 3,562

3,369

RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Supplemental Disclosure

(Unaudited)

General and Administrative Expenses



Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30, (in US$ millions) 2021

2020

2021

2020 Segment G&A TH(1) $ 26

$ 20

$ 50

$ 45 Segment G&A BK(1) 45

30

81

67 Segment G&A PLK(1) 13

10

27

23 Share-based compensation and non-cash incentive compensation expense 20

23

46

44 Depreciation and amortization(2) 6

4

10

9 Corporate restructuring and tax advisory fees 3

7

4

8 General and administrative expenses $ 113

$ 94

$ 218

$ 196





(1) Segment G&A includes segment general and administrative expenses and excludes share-based compensation and non-cash incentive compensation expense, depreciation and amortization, and corporate restructuring and tax advisory fees. (2) Segment depreciation and amortization reflects depreciation and amortization included in the respective segment cost of sales, franchise and property expenses and advertising expenses. Depreciation and amortization included in general and administrative expenses reflects all other depreciation and amortization.

Other Operating Expenses (Income), net



Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30, (in US$ millions) 2021

2020

2021

2020 Net losses (gains) on disposal of assets, restaurant closures, and refranchisings(3) $ 1

$ —

$ (1)

$ (2) Litigation settlement (gains) and reserves, net 1

1

3

1 Net losses (gains) on foreign exchange(4) 8

18

(35)

10 Other, net (2)

2

(1)

(4) Other operating expenses (income), net $ 8

$ 21

$ (34)

$ 5





(3) Net losses (gains) on disposal of assets, restaurant closures, and refranchisings represent sales of properties and other costs related to restaurant closures and refranchisings. Gains and losses recognized in the current period may reflect certain costs related to closures and refranchisings that occurred in previous periods. (4) Net losses (gains) on foreign exchange is primarily related to revaluation of foreign denominated assets and liabilities.

RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(Unaudited)

Below, we define the non-GAAP financial measures, provide a reconciliation of each non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP"), and discuss the reasons why we believe this information is useful to management and may be useful to investors. These measures do not have standardized meanings under GAAP and may differ from similarly captioned measures of other companies in our industry.

Non-GAAP Measures

To supplement our condensed consolidated financial statements presented on a GAAP basis, RBI reports the following non-GAAP financial measures: EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, LTM Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share ("Adjusted Diluted EPS"), Organic revenue growth, Organic Adjusted EBITDA growth, Free Cash Flow and Net Leverage. We believe that these non-GAAP measures are useful to investors in assessing our operating performance or liquidity, as it provides them with the same tools that management uses to evaluate our performance or liquidity and is responsive to questions we receive from both investors and analysts. By disclosing these non-GAAP measures, we intend to provide investors with a consistent comparison of our operating results and trends for the periods presented.

EBITDA is defined as earnings (net income or loss) before interest expense, net, (gain) loss on early extinguishment of debt, income tax (benefit) expense, and depreciation and amortization and is used by management to measure operating performance of the business. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as EBITDA excluding (i) the non-cash impact of share-based compensation and non-cash incentive compensation expense, (ii) (income) loss from equity method investments, net of cash distributions received from equity method investments, (iii) other operating expenses (income), net, and (iv) income or expense from non-recurring projects and non-operating activities. For the periods referenced, this included costs from professional advisory and consulting services associated with certain transformational corporate restructuring initiatives that rationalize our structure and optimize cash movements, including services related to significant tax reform legislation, regulations and related restructuring initiatives. Management believes that these types of expenses are either not related to our underlying profitability drivers or not likely to re-occur in the foreseeable future and the varied timing, size and nature of these projects may cause volatility in our results unrelated to the performance of our core business that does not reflect trends of our core operations. Adjusted EBITDA is used by management to measure operating performance of the business, excluding these non-cash and other specifically identified items that management believes are not relevant to management's assessment of our operating performance. Adjusted EBITDA, as defined above, also represents our measure of segment income for each of our three operating segments.

LTM Adjusted EBITDA is defined as Adjusted EBITDA for the last twelve month period to the date reported. LTM Adjusted EBITDA as of June 30, 2021 is the sum of the Adjusted EBITDA for the quarters ended June 30, 2021, March 31, 2021, December 31, 2020 and September 2020, while LTM Adjusted EBITDA as of June 30, 2020 is the sum of the Adjusted EBITDA for the quarters ended June 30, 2020, March 31, 2020, December 31, 2019 and September 30, 2019. A reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA for each of those quarters was included in our press release attached as Exhibit 99 to our Form 8-Ks filed with the SEC on April 30, 2021, February 11, 2021, and October 27, 2020.

Adjusted Net Income is defined as net income excluding (i) franchise agreement amortization as a result of acquisition accounting, (ii) amortization of deferred financing costs and debt issuance discount, (iii) loss on early extinguishment of debt and interest expense, which represents non-cash interest expense related to losses reclassified from accumulated comprehensive income (loss) into interest expense in connection with interest rate swaps de-designated in May 2015 and November 2019, (iv) (income) loss from equity method investments, net of cash distributions received from equity method investments, (v) other operating expenses (income), net, and (vi) income or expense from non-recurring projects and non-operating activities (as described above).

Adjusted Diluted EPS is calculated by dividing Adjusted Net Income by the weighted average diluted shares outstanding of RBI during the reporting period. Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted EPS are used by management to evaluate the operating performance of the business, excluding certain non-cash and other specifically identified items that management believes are not relevant to management's assessment of operating performance or the performance of an acquired business.

Net Leverage is defined as net debt (total debt less cash and cash equivalents) divided by LTM Adjusted EBITDA. Net Leverage is a performance measure that we believe provides investors a more complete understanding of our leverage position and borrowing capacity after factoring in cash and cash equivalents that eventually could be used to repay outstanding debt.

Revenue growth and Adjusted EBITDA growth, on an organic basis, are non-GAAP measures that exclude the impact of FX movements. Management believes that organic growth is an important metric for measuring the operating performance of our business as it helps identify underlying business trends, without distortion from the effects of FX movements. We calculate the impact of FX movements by translating prior year results at current year monthly average exchange rates.

Free Cash Flow is the total of Net cash provided by operating activities minus Payments for property and equipment. Free Cash Flow is a liquidity measure used by management as one factor in determining the amount of cash that is available for working capital needs or other uses of cash, however, it does not represent residual cash flows available for discretionary expenditures. LTM Free Cash Flow is defined as Free Cash Flow for the last twelve month period to the date reported.

RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Organic Growth in Revenue and Adjusted EBITDA

Three Months Ended June 30, 2021

(Unaudited)



















Impact of FX









Actual

Q2 '21 vs. Q2 '20

Movements

Organic Growth (in US$ millions) Q2 '21

Q2 '20

$

%

$



$

% Revenue



























TH $ 831

$ 567

$ 264

46.5%

$ 64

$ 200

31.6% BK $ 459

$ 347

$ 112

32.1%

$ 8

$ 104

29.3% PLK $ 148

$ 134

$ 14

10.4%

$ —

$ 14

10.2% Total Revenues $ 1,438

$ 1,048

$ 390

37.1%

$ 72

$ 318

28.3% Adjusted EBITDA

























TH $ 253

$ 147

$ 106

72.5%

$ 17

$ 89

54.4% BK $ 266

$ 160

$ 106

66.4%

$ 5

$ 101

61.7% PLK $ 58

$ 51

$ 7

13.2%

$ —

$ 7

12.7% Adjusted EBITDA $ 577

$ 358

$ 219

61.2%

$ 22

$ 197

51.8%



Note: Percentage changes may not recalculate due to rounding.

RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Reconciliation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to Net Income

(Unaudited)



Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30, (in US$ millions) 2021

2020

2021

2020 Segment income:













TH $ 253

$ 147

$ 460

$ 336 BK 266

160

483

360 PLK 58

51

114

106 Adjusted EBITDA 577

358

1,057

802 Share-based compensation and non-cash incentive compensation expense(1) 20

23

46

44 Corporate restructuring and tax advisory fees(2) 3

7

4

8 Impact of equity method investments(3) 7

18

11

22 Other operating expenses (income), net 8

21

(34)

5 EBITDA 539

289

1,030

723 Depreciation and amortization 51

46

100

91 Income from operations 488

243

930

632 Interest expense, net 126

128

250

247 Income tax (benefit) expense(4) (29)

(49)

18

(3) Net income $ 391

$ 164

$ 662

$ 388

RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted EPS

(Unaudited)



Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30, (in US$ millions, except per share data) 2021

2020

2021

2020 Net income $ 391

$ 164

$ 662

$ 388 Income tax expense(4) (29)

(49)

18

(3) Income before income taxes 362

115

680

385 Adjustments:













Franchise agreement amortization 8

8

16

16 Amortization of deferred financing costs and debt issuance discount 6

6

13

12 Interest expense and loss on extinguished debt(5) 7

7

15

15 Corporate restructuring and tax advisory fees(2) 3

7

4

8 Impact of equity method investments(3) 7

18

11

22 Other operating expenses (income), net 8

21

(34)

5 Total adjustments 39

67

25

78 Adjusted income before income taxes 401

182

705

463 Adjusted income tax expense(4)(6) 43

28

90

82 Adjusted net income $ 358

$ 154

$ 615

$ 381 Adjusted diluted earnings per share $ 0.77

$ 0.33

$ 1.32

$ 0.81 Weighted average diluted shares outstanding 466

469

465

469

RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Reconciliation of Net Leverage and Free Cash Flow

(Unaudited)



As of (in US$ millions, except ratio) June 30, 2021

June 30, 2020 Long-term debt, net of current portion $ 12,375

$ 12,310 Finance leases, net of current portion 326

299 Current portion of long-term debt and finance leases 113

106 Unamortized deferred financing costs and deferred issue discount 142

145 Total debt 12,956

12,860







Cash and cash equivalents 1,762

1,540 Net debt 11,194

11,320 LTM adjusted EBITDA 2,119

2,026 Net leverage 5.3x

5.6x



Six Months Ended June 30,

Twelve Months Ended

December 31,

Twelve Months Ended

June 30, (in US$ millions) 2021

2020

2019

2020

2019

2021

2020 Calculation: A

B

C

D

E

A + D - B

B + E - C Net cash provided by operating activities $ 745

$ 196

$ 475

$ 921

$ 1,476

$ 1,470

$ 1,197 Payments for property and equipment (46)

(39)

(14)

(117)

(62)

(124)

(87) Free Cash flow $ 699

$ 157

$ 461

$ 804

$ 1,414

$ 1,346

$ 1,110

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Footnotes to Reconciliation Tables

(1) Represents share-based compensation expense associated with equity awards for the periods indicated; also includes the portion of annual non-cash incentive compensation expense that eligible employees elected to receive or are expected to elect to receive as common equity in lieu of their 2020 and 2021 cash bonus, respectively.



(2) Costs arising primarily from professional advisory and consulting services associated with certain transformational corporate restructuring initiatives that rationalize our structure and optimize cash movements, including services related to significant tax reform legislation, regulations and related restructuring initiatives.



(3) Represents (i) (income) loss from equity method investments and (ii) cash distributions received from our equity method investments. Cash distributions received from our equity method investments is included in segment income.



(4) The effective tax rate during the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 reflects $89 million and $87 million, respectively, from the result of net reserve releases related to expiring statutes of limitation for certain prior tax years which reduced our effective tax rate by approximately 24.7% and 12.8% for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021, respectively. The impact of the net reserve releases decreased our adjusted effective tax rate by 6.1% and 3.2% for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021, respectively. The effective tax rate during three and six months ended June 30, 2020 reflects a $64 million increase in deferred tax assets which decreased the effective tax rate by 55.2% and 16.5% during the three and six months ended June 30, 2020, respectively. Based on the analysis of final guidance related to the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (the "Tax Act") received during the second quarter of 2020, a deferred tax asset was recorded. Adjusted income tax expense excludes the impact of this adjustment. The effective tax rate was reduced by 1.0% and 1.5% for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021, respectively, and our adjusted effective tax rate was reduced by 0.9% and 1.5% for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021, respectively, as a result of excess tax benefits from equity-based compensation. The effective tax rate was reduced by 1.2% and 0.4% for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020, respectively, and our adjusted effective tax rate was reduced by 0.8% and 0.4% for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020, respectively, as a result of excess tax benefits from equity-based compensation.



(5) Represents loss on early extinguishment of debt and interest expense. No loss on early extinguishment of debt was recognized during three and six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020. Interest expense included in this amount represents non-cash interest expense related to losses reclassified from accumulated comprehensive income (loss) into interest expense in connection with interest rate swaps de-designated in May 2015 and November 2019.



(6) Adjusted income tax expense includes the tax impact of the non-GAAP adjustments and is calculated using our statutory tax rate in the jurisdiction in which the costs were incurred. Adjusted income tax expense has been adjusted to remove the net tax benefits associated with the release of tax reserves related to certain prior corporate restructurings that when previously incurred were excluded from adjusted income tax expense as non-cash adjustments that did not impact our core operational results. Subsequent interest accrued on such reserves was treated as impacting core operational results and included in adjusted income tax expense, accordingly, the reversal of such interest is included in adjusted income tax expense. The Company views interest on tax reserves as a normal course of business expense regardless of the origin of the underlying tax reserve.

