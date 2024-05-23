Restaurant Brands International Inc. to Participate in Bernstein Annual Strategic Decisions Conference

TORONTO, May 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSX: QSR) (NYSE: QSR) (TSX: QSP) ("RBI") announced today that Patrick Doyle, Executive Chairman, will participate in a fireside chat at the Bernstein Annual Strategic Decisions Conference on May 30th, 2024 at 8:00 am Eastern Time.

A live audio webcast will be available on the company's investor relations website (http://rbi.com/investors) and will be available for 30 days following the event.

About Restaurant Brands International Inc.

Restaurant Brands International Inc. is one of the world's largest quick service restaurant companies with over $40 billion in annual system-wide sales and over 30,000 restaurants in more than 120 countries and territories. RBI owns four of the world's most prominent and iconic quick service restaurant brands – TIM HORTONS®, BURGER KING®, POPEYES®, and FIREHOUSE SUBS®. These independently operated brands have been serving their respective guests, franchisees and communities for decades. Through its Restaurant Brands for Good framework, RBI is improving sustainable outcomes related to its food, the planet, and people and communities.

SOURCE Restaurant Brands International Inc.