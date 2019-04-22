Restaurant Brands International Inc. to Report First Quarter 2019 Results on April 29, 2019

TORONTO, April 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSX/NYSE: QSR, TSX: QSP) will release its first quarter 2019 financial results on Monday, April 29, 2019 and will host an investor conference call that morning at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

The earnings call will be webcast on the company's investor relations website http://investor.rbi.com and a replay will be available for 30 days following the release. Investors may also access the conference call via the following dial-in numbers: (877) 317-6711 for U.S. callers, (866) 450-4696 for Canadian callers, and (412) 317-5475 for callers from other countries.

About Restaurant Brands International Inc.

Restaurant Brands International Inc. ("RBI") is one of the world's largest quick service restaurant companies with more than $30 billion in system-wide sales and over 25,000 restaurants in more than 100 countries and U.S. territories. RBI owns three of the world's most prominent and iconic quick service restaurant brands – TIM HORTONS®, BURGER KING®, and POPEYES®. These independently operated brands have been serving their respective guests, franchisees and communities for over 45 years. To learn more about RBI, please visit the company's website at www.rbi.com.

SOURCE Restaurant Brands International Inc.