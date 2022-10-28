Restaurant Digitization Solutions Market to grow by USD 6.56 Bn; Growing Food Service Industry and Changing Consumer Preference to Boost Market Growth -- Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Restaurant Digitization Solutions Market by Type (Software and Hardware) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa) - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Restaurant Digitization Solutions Market 2022-2026

The potential growth difference for the restaurant digitization solutions market between 2021 and 2026 is USD 6.56 billion. To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Request a Free PDF Sample Report.

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver: The growing food service industry and changing consumer preferences is the key growth driver in the market. Rapid rise in the urban population has increased the number of consumers of restaurant chains across the globe. In addition, evolving lifestyles, changing dietary preferences, rapid urbanization, and the growing number of nuclear families are fueling the growth of the global restaurant industry. Besides, exposure to different cultures and lifestyles has enabled people to experiment with different cuisines, which has created several opportunities for restaurant operators. Thus, food service establishments are focusing on enhancing customer service, which is increasing the demand for restaurant digitization solutions.

is the key growth driver in the market. Rapid rise in the urban population has increased the number of consumers of restaurant chains across the globe. In addition, evolving lifestyles, changing dietary preferences, rapid urbanization, and the growing number of nuclear families are fueling the growth of the global restaurant industry. Besides, exposure to different cultures and lifestyles has enabled people to experiment with different cuisines, which has created several opportunities for restaurant operators. Thus, food service establishments are focusing on enhancing customer service, which is increasing the demand for restaurant digitization solutions. Market Challenges: Complications associated with transitioning from traditional systems will challenge the growth of the market. End-users face several challenges during the transition from traditional systems to new management systems. core lead management software team should be formed to support the management, senior executives, customer service team, IT team, and end-users, which incurs additional costs in the incorporation of restaurant digitization solutions. Post implementation, the process must be realigned according to the culture of the team, and it should adequately map the users with the lead management applications. Such complications are hindering the growth of the global restaurant digitalization solutions market.

To learn about additional key drivers, trends, and challenges available with Technavio, View our FREE Sample Report right now!

Market Segmentation

By type, the software segment will be a significant contributor to market growth during the forecast period. The growth of the segment can be attributed to the emergence of industry 4.0 and growth of the foodservice industry in developing countries. The segment will also be driven by the introduction of customized software solutions by vendors.

Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights! Subscribe to our Basic Plan billed annually at USD 5000

By geography, North America will be the leading region with 48% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The US and Canada are the key markets for restaurant digitization solutions in North America. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in the European regions.

Find additional insights into the contribution of all the segments and regional opportunities in the report. Buy Now for detailed segment information.

Key Companies Mentioned in the Report

Clear Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp.

Digitory Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

Flipdish Ltd.

Fourth Enterprises LLC

GOFRUGAL

International Business Machines Corp.

MustHaveMenus Inc.

NCR Corp.

Oracle Corp.

Panasonic Corp.

ParTech Inc.

QSIME DMCC

Revel Systems Inc.

Sharp NEC Display Solutions of America Inc.

Snappy Innovation Inc.

Sticky Menus LLC

TapHunter Inc.

TouchBistro Inc.

Virtusa Corp.

Related Reports:

Restaurant Management Software Market by Deployment and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025: The rising need for large-scale client management is notably driving the restaurant management software market growth, although factors such as complications associated with transitioning from traditional systems may impede market growth.

Recipe Apps Market by End-user, Product type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The growing number of vegan consumers is notably driving the restaurant management software market growth, although the need to comply with regulations may impede market growth.

Restaurant Digitization Solutions Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 16.27% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 6.56 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 15.7 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 48% Key consumer countries US, Canada, Germany, France, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Clear Solutions, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp., Digitory Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Flipdish Ltd., Fourth Enterprises LLC, GOFRUGAL, International Business Machines Corp., MustHaveMenus Inc., NCR Corp., Oracle Corp., Panasonic Corp., ParTech Inc., QSIME DMCC, Revel Systems Inc., Sharp NEC Display Solutions of America Inc., Snappy Innovation Inc., Sticky Menus LLC, TapHunter Inc., TouchBistro Inc., and Virtusa Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Type

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Type

5.3 Software - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Software - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Software - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Software - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Software - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Hardware - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Hardware - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Hardware - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Hardware - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Hardware - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by Type ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 37: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 38: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 40: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 42: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 43: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 44: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 45: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 46: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 48: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 50: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 62: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 64: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 66: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 78: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 79: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 80: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 81: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 82: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 83: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 84: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 85: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 86: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 87: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 88: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp.

Exhibit 89: Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 90: Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 91: Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 92: Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 93: Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. - Segment focus

10.4 Digitory Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

Exhibit 94: Digitory Solutions Pvt. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 95: Digitory Solutions Pvt. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 96: Digitory Solutions Pvt. Ltd. - Key offerings

10.5 Fourth Enterprises LLC

Exhibit 97: Fourth Enterprises LLC - Overview



Exhibit 98: Fourth Enterprises LLC - Key offerings

10.6 International Business Machines Corp.

Exhibit 99: International Business Machines Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 100: International Business Machines Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 101: International Business Machines Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 102: International Business Machines Corp. - Segment focus

10.7 MustHaveMenus Inc.

Exhibit 103: MustHaveMenus Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 104: MustHaveMenus Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 105: MustHaveMenus Inc. - Key offerings

10.8 NCR Corp.

Exhibit 106: NCR Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 107: NCR Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 108: NCR Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 109: NCR Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 110: NCR Corp. - Segment focus

10.9 Panasonic Corp.

Exhibit 111: Panasonic Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 112: Panasonic Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 113: Panasonic Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 114: Panasonic Corp. - Segment focus

10.10 Revel Systems Inc.

Exhibit 115: Revel Systems Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 116: Revel Systems Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 117: Revel Systems Inc. - Key offerings

10.11 TouchBistro Inc.

Exhibit 118: TouchBistro Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 119: TouchBistro Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 120: TouchBistro Inc. - Key offerings

10.12 Virtusa Corp.

Exhibit 121: Virtusa Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 122: Virtusa Corp. - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 123: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 124: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 125: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 126: Research methodology



Exhibit 127: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 128: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 129: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email:[email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio