Restaurant Discovery Platform Sirved Acquires Allergy-Friendly Restaurant Guide AllergyEats

Popular restaurant and menu discovery platform Sirved expands its offerings by acquiring AllergyEats, the leading guide to allergy-friendly restaurants in the United States.

TORONTO, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sirved Mobile Solutions, Inc. , a Canadian technology company that provides an AI-enhanced restaurant and menu discovery tool to millions of users via multiple channels, announced today that it had acquired AllergyEats , the leading crowdsourced guide to allergy-friendly restaurants in North America. By expanding its restaurant discovery offerings through this acquisition, Sirved can better support the allergy community and help even more people find relevant restaurant information, menus, photos, and reviews.

Founded in 2010, AllergyEats ( www.AllergyEats.com ) makes it easier for diners with food allergies and intolerances to find restaurants that will accommodate their unique dietary needs. Since its launch over a decade ago, the company has quickly become the dominant peer-reviewed directory of allergy-friendly restaurants in the U.S. Its users rate restaurants on how willing they are to accommodate food allergies and intolerances so that others can make educated dining decisions. With over 850,000 restaurants in its database, AllergyEats displays ratings for both local and chain restaurants via its app and website for a huge, albeit frequently overlooked, demographic: 30+ million Americans who live with food allergies and intolerances. Sirved's acquisition of AllergyEats will expose a vast new audience to all of these capabilities even as loyal users can continue using the original service without disruption.

AllergyEats users also receive access to other relevant restaurant and dining details, including menus, OpenTable reservation capabilities, maps and directions, allergen commitment statements, user comments, and restaurant contact information. In addition, the AllergyEats website and app feature Top 10 lists, an award-winning blog , destination guides, a robust and engaged social media community, and more.

"There's a natural synergy that exists between our two companies, and we're very excited to capitalize on that," Jonathan Leslie, President and Co-Founder of Sirved, said. "We founded Sirved with the goal of making it fast and easy for people to find a great restaurant no matter where they are in North America. The addition of AllergyEats - which will continue to operate separately from Sirved.com - will give us an added resource that people can use to find menus and allow us to help those who experience food allergies."

Founder and former CEO of AllergyEats, Paul Antico, added, "After 13 years of developing AllergyEats into the dominant guide to allergy-friendly restaurants in the U.S., I am thrilled to have Sirved acquire AllergyEats. This acquisition will enhance and increase the information and capabilities offered by AllergyEats for our loyal, dedicated, and growing user base, who not only find allergy-friendly restaurants on the platform's website and app but rate their own restaurant experiences for the benefit of the whole community."

Long-time members of the AllergyEats community can expect the service to function as it always has, supplying them with reliable, peer-reviewed ratings of allergy-friendly restaurants across North America.

Sirved Mobile Solutions, Inc. (www.sirved.com) is a digital company that specializes in restaurant and menu discovery. Founded in 2015, Sirved utilizes advanced machine learning and AI technology to offer the largest searchable database of restaurant menus, reviews, photos, and contact information in the world. Continuously updated, the database hosts 550,000 restaurants and counting across North America. Millions of app and website users take advantage of Sirved's tools every year to discover and curate lists of favorite new restaurants based on cuisine, cravings, dietary needs, location, and other keyword searches.

