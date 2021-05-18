Restaurant Growth Services, LLC Promotes Mark Spurgin to Chief Supply Chain Officer

NASHVILLE, Tenn., May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Restaurant Growth Services, LLC ("RGS"), a management services company that operates over 400 restaurant locations including O'Charley's Restaurant + Bar, 99 Restaurant & Pub, Village Inn and Bakers Square along with Legendary Baking, announced today that Mark Spurgin has been promoted to Chief Supply Chain Officer. Spurgin previously held the role of Senior Vice President of Supply Chain since joining the company in 2018.

Over the last two and a half years, Spurgin has delivered sustainable cost reductions contributing to improved store-level margins and cash flow for the brands managed by RGS. He was also crucial to the company's COVID-19 response and its ability to withstand the devastating impact within the supply chain while ensuring each brand was positioned for growth post-pandemic.

"Having a strong leadership team is paramount to RGS's success. This promotion is a well-earned recognition of Mark's meaningful and significant contributions to our brands during his tenure, particularly in navigating the unimaginable challenges of the last year to ensure each brand had comprehensive supply chain support to emerge stronger as we moved through the COVID-19 challenges," said W. Craig Barber, Chief Executive Officer of Restaurant Growth Services, LLC. "We are blessed to have Mark as part of our senior leadership team with absolute confidence he will continue to create value for the brands supported by RGS through his best-in-class supply chain leadership."

Spurgin is widely recognized for his domestic and international supply chain expertise and served as a board member of the Global Supply Chain Summit, collaborating with restaurant executives worldwide to manage global supply chains to foster learning and resource development across the industry. Prior to joining Restaurant Growth Services, LLC, Spurgin was Vice President, Global Procurement, Logistics and Compliance for The Cheesecake Factory, Inc., where he led the development and execution of strategies for The Cheesecake Factory, RockSugar Southeast Asian Kitchen, and Grand Lux Café brands.

"Helping Restaurant Growth Services and our 400 plus units not only successfully navigate the pandemic but emerge stronger has been the pinnacle of my career and I am thrilled to be part of this exceptional senior leadership team," said Spurgin. "I'm grateful to Craig for the opportunity to share a significant role through RGS for our strong brands and look forward to continuing to work alongside him along with others on our amazing senior leadership team to propel the company's growth in the years to come."

ABOUT RESTAURANT GROWTH SERVICES, LLC

Based in Nashville, Tennessee, Restaurant Growth Services, LLC ("RGS") is a management services company providing support to a variety of casual and family dining restaurant brands, as well as a pie manufacturing company. RGS currently supports the operations of over 400 restaurants under four concepts, including O'Charley's Restaurant + Bar, 99 Restaurant & Pub, Village Inn, and Bakers Square. Additionally, RGS also supports Legendary Baking, an award-winning baker of over 15 million gourmet pies and premium desserts annually sold to restaurants, independent bakers, retail/grocery customers, and other foodservice customers.

The company's services include executive leadership, strategy, operational oversight, supply chain, technology services, human resources, benefits, financial reporting, treasury management, legal counsel, training, and more. Restaurant Growth Services, LLC is a majority-owned subsidiary of Cannae Holdings, Inc.(www.cannaeholdings.com).

