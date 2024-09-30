Restaurant Industry Changemakers Honored for Their Commitment to People-Focused Leadership

The 2024 Restaurants Advance Leadership Awards celebrate industry visionaries who are dedicated to giving back and advancing opportunity for all.

WASHINGTON, Sept. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Restaurant and foodservice leaders from Oakley, Calif., Portsmouth, Va.; Reston, Va.; and Hyde Park, N.Y., have been recognized by the National Restaurant Association Educational Foundation (NRAEF) for their work to create community; build equity and advancement across the restaurant and hospitality industry; and invest in the next generation of workers.

These four changemakers were honored with 2024 Restaurants Advance Leadership Awards last week in Washington, D.C. Sponsored by American Express, Ecolab, and PepsiCo, the awards show the value and impact of the restaurant and foodservice industry in cultivating people-focused leaders who are invested in the lives of their employees and communities. The NRAEF named a $2,500 scholarship after each award winner, which will support a student pursuing a post-secondary degree in the restaurant and foodservice industry. Honorees also headlined a panel discussion during the NRAEF's fall board meeting, where they shared their perspective on leadership and advancement for the next generation of industry leaders.

"The Restaurants Advance Leadership Awards highlight some of the incredible efforts happening across the industry to lift people up and empower them to grow," said NRAEF president Rob Gifford. "Their stories show how they are giving back to the industry that helped fuel their professional journeys and building a strong future for the next generation of restaurant and foodservice leaders."

The My Journey Award was presented to Jerome Dees of Dees Partners. A native of Oakland, Calif., Dees funded his college education at San Francisco State with his self-made catering company. Over nearly two decades, he's made a mark as director, senior director, and vice president of sales roles across multiple restaurant and foodservice organizations. However, he is especially passionate about creating mentorship and career paths for people from backgrounds similar to his, working closely with the Network for Teaching Entrepreneurship (NIFTE) to cultivate tomorrow's entrepreneur leaders.

The Community Champion Award presented by American Express went to Gary LeBlanc, of Portsmouth, Va. A New Orleans-trained chef and native, LeBlanc formed Mercy Chefs in 2006 following the devastation of Hurricane Katrina with the goal of providing handcrafted, chef-prepared meals to victims, volunteers, and first responders impacted by disasters. Responding to the need he saw for quality meals that can both nourish and comfort people as they're facing some of their most challenging life circumstances, Mercy Chefs has served more than 27 million meals, responding to more than 200 deployments across 33 U.S. states and 31 countries, with the help of more than 15,000 volunteers.

The Inclusion Innovator Award presented by PepsiCo went to Warren Thompson, President and Chairman of Thompson Hospitality. As the leader of the largest minority-owned foodservice and facilities management company in the U.S., Thompson has paved the way toward an inclusive and equitable industry environment fostering greater representation, opportunities, and success for individuals from diverse backgrounds. Today, he serves on multiple boards aimed at building career pathways and influencing initiatives to increase diversity across corporate and education environments.

Finally, the Thad and Alice Eure Ambassador of Hospitality Award was presented by Ecolab to Dr. Tim Ryan, Chancellor of the Culinary Institute of America (CIA), for his lifetime of service to the restaurant and foodservice industry. With a storied career that spans multiple awards and more than two decades as the longest-serving president of the Culinary Institute of America, Dr. Ryan played a leading role in establishing the world's first bachelor's and master's degree in culinary arts at the CIA, as well as expanded continuing education programs for industry professionals and enthusiasts. He continues to give back to the industry where he started as a dishwasher, remaining passionate about the role of education in building the next generation of culinary leaders.

Learn more about this year's Restaurants Advance Leadership Award winners at ChooseRestaurants.org.

About the National Restaurant Association Educational Foundation (NRAEF): As the supporting philanthropic foundation of the National Restaurant Association, the NRAEF's charitable mission includes enhancing the industry's training and education, career development, and community engagement efforts. The NRAEF and its programs work to Attract, Empower, and Advance today and tomorrow's restaurant and foodservice workforce. NRAEF programs include: ProStart® – a high-school career and technical education program; Restaurant Ready/HOPES – Partnering with community based organizations to provide people with skills training and job opportunities; Military – helping military servicemen and women transition their skills to restaurant and foodservice careers; Scholarships – financial assistance for students pursuing restaurant, foodservice and hospitality degrees; and the Restaurant & Hospitality Leadership Center (RHLC) – accredited apprenticeship programs designed to build the careers of service professionals. For more information on the NRAEF, visit ChooseRestaurants.org . Click here for the National Restaurant Association Educational Foundation's 2023 Annual Impact Report.

