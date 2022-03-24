Restaurant Industry Webinar to Focus on Creating Enterprise Value Through Real Estate

Panel session on March 31 from Restaurant Finance Monitor features experts in in real estate portfolio optimization, investment banking/M&A and real estate law. Event sponsored by A&G Real Estate Partners is free of charge to registrants.

CHICAGO, March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- An upcoming webinar from Restaurant Finance Monitor will provide a deep dive into strategies for driving higher performance and value from restaurant real estate from the perspective of experts in real estate portfolio optimization, investment banking/M&A and real estate law.

Scheduled for 10 a.m. (CDT) on Thursday, March 31, "Creating Enterprise Value Through Real Estate" is offered free of charge to registrants. The hour-long event is sponsored by A&G Real Estate Partners.

John Hamburger, president of the Restaurant Finance Monitor will moderate the panel session with Joe McKeska, senior managing director and leader of the restaurant industry practice at A&G Real Estate Partners; Greg Grambling, managing director at Solomon Partners, specializing in food retail and restaurant investment banking; and Jonathan L. Neville, partner and co-chair of the retail real estate team at Am Law 200 firm Alden Golden Gregory, LLP.

"Real estate has a major impact on both the operating performance and enterprise value of restaurants, but big-picture numbers on unit counts and even comp store sales fail to capture critical underlying variables such as rents relative to market, occupancy costs as a percentage of sales, new restaurant growth prospects and more," said the Chicago-based McKeska. "Our panel will provide practical advice on measures multi-unit franchisees and company-operated chains can take to optimize their real estate portfolio and, consequently, bolster the value of their operation and enterprise."

An archived recording of the webinar is expected to be available on April 1st or 2nd at https://www.restfinance.com/webinars/.

About A&G Real Estate Partners

A&G is a team of seasoned commercial real estate professionals and subject matter experts that delivers strategies designed to yield the highest possible value for clients' real estate. Key areas of expertise include real estate sales, occupancy cost reductions, lease terminations, dispositions, real estate due diligence, valuations, acquisitions, and facilitation of growth opportunities. Utilizing its marketing knowledge, reputation and advanced technology, A&G has advised the nation's most prominent retailers and corporations in both healthy and distressed situations. The firm's team has achieved rent-reduction and occupancy-cost savings approaching $8 billion on behalf of clients in every real estate sector, while selling more than $12 billion of non-core properties and leases. Global M&A Network named A&G "Real Estate Restructuring Firm of the Year" for its work in both 2019 and 2020. Founded in 2012, A&G is headquartered in Melville, N.Y. For more information, please visit: http://www.agrep.com.

