Restaurant Management Software Market size is set to grow by USD 4.50 billion from 2023-2027, Growth of foodservice industry boost the market, Technavio

NEW YORK, July 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global restaurant management software market size is estimated to grow by USD 4.50 billion from 2023-2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 15.85% during the forecast period. Technological advancements such as AI and IoT are significantly influencing the landscape of restaurant management software. AI enables predictive analytics for inventory management and customer preferences, enhancing operational efficiency and personalized service. IoT devices, like smart kitchen appliances and connected POS systems, streamline data collection and real-time monitoring, improving decision-making and reducing costs. These innovations are pivotal amid the industry's shift towards digital payments and the adoption of more sophisticated management systems, despite challenges associated with transitioning from traditional methods. Key players like Block Inc., Fiserv Inc., and Microsoft Corp. are leveraging these technologies to drive market growth

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Restaurant Management Software Market 2023-2027

Restaurant Management Software Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017 - 2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 15.85% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 4507.94 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 14.7 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 48% Key countries US, Canada, Germany, France, and UK Key companies profiled Block Inc., Cozy Infosystems Inc., Fiserv Inc., Fishbowl Inc., Fourth Enterprises LLC, GOFRUGAL, i3 Verticals Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Jolt Software Inc., Lavu Inc., Lightspeed Commerce Inc., Microsoft Corp., NCR Corp., Oracle Corp., Restaurant365 LLC, Revel Systems Inc., Technoheaven, Toast Inc., and TouchBistro Inc.

Market Driver

The foodservice industry's shift towards digital transactions is a global trend, with Canada anticipating that digital payments will account for nearly 90% of total spending by 2030. To stay competitive, foodservice enterprises are integrating digital payment solutions into their operations. These solutions offer numerous benefits, such as an increase in online orders, operational ease, convenience in logistics, and a decrease in internal thefts. Restaurant management software plays a crucial role in facilitating cashless transactions, allowing businesses to capture valuable consumer data for insights and opportunities. Notable vendors in the restaurant management software market, including Clover by Fiserv, Microsoft, Square, and NCR Corp, offer contactless payment solutions. The market's growth is expected to continue as digital transactions become increasingly common in the foodservice industry.

The Restaurant Management Software market is experiencing significant growth due to priority given to digital solutions. Trends include digital menu boards, special dietary requests handled seamlessly, and POS systems integrating with food delivery websites like GrubHub, PostMates, and Zomato. IT budgets are seeing investments in touchscreen ordering solutions and mobile POS systems. Smartphones and internet penetration have increased disposable incomes, driving demand for AI-powered virtual assistants and IoT solutions. Cloud-based solutions from companies like ParTech, Inc, Jolt, and Brink POS dominate, offering administrative and promotional elements, order management, payment processing, and daily reconciliation. Security is a priority with data security features. Businesses focus on enhancing customer experiences and retention rates through front-end software segments, Android and iOS-based systems, and cross-platform technologies. Key players like KFC, Pizza Hut, and Domino's are implementing voice-activated ordering systems and chatbots.

Market Challenges

To effectively manage customer interactions, restaurants require advanced software solutions. However, transitioning from traditional systems presents challenges. Firstly, a dedicated team is necessary for implementing and supporting the new system, adding to costs. Secondly, clear processes and security measures must be established to ensure proper implementation and data protection. Lastly, the software must align with the team's culture and map users to the lead management applications. These challenges may hinder market growth during the forecast period.

The Restaurant Management Software Market is experiencing significant growth due to increasing internet penetration and rising disposable incomes. Advanced technologies like artificial intelligence and virtual assistants are transforming the industry, with voice-activated ordering systems and chatbots becoming popular. Cloud-based solutions are gaining traction over on-premise systems, with companies like KFC, Pizza Hut, and Domino's adopting these technologies. The front-end software segment is seeing strong demand, with Android and iOS-based software leading the way. Cross-platform technologies are essential for businesses to provide seamless customer experiences and improve customer retention rates. Administrative and promotional elements, order management, payment processing, daily reconciliation, and data security features are key functionalities. Business organizations require POS technology to enhance customer satisfaction and improve internal processes, including sales, labor, inventory data, and point-of-sale transactions. Digital transformation through web applications and mobile devices is essential to meet shifting consumer trends, offering individualized and customized services. Secured cards and data security features are crucial for maintaining customer trust. Companies like ParTech, Inc., Jolt, and Brink POS are leading the market with innovative solutions.

Segment Overview

This restaurant management software market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Deployment 1.1 On-premises

1.2 Cloud-based End-user 2.1 QSR

2.2 FSR

2.3 Others Geography 3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 APAC

3.4 South America

3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1 On-premises- The Restaurant Management Software market is growing significantly due to the increasing demand for efficient and automated restaurant operations. This software streamlines various processes such as inventory management, table reservations, order taking, and payment processing. It helps restaurants reduce errors, save time, and improve customer satisfaction. Additionally, it provides valuable insights through data analytics, enabling better decision-making and strategic planning. Overall, it is a valuable investment for restaurant owners looking to optimize their business operations.

Research Analysis

Market Research Overview

The Restaurant Management Software market is prioritizing digital solutions to enhance customer experiences and streamline operations. Digital menu boards are becoming increasingly popular, allowing for real-time menu updates and promotions. Special dietary requests are easily managed through POS systems, touchscreen ordering solutions, and food delivery websites like GrubHub, PostMates, and Zomato. IT budgets and investments in cloud-based solutions, artificial intelligence, and virtual assistants are on the rise. Mobile POS systems and voice-activated ordering systems cater to the growing use of smartphones and internet penetration. The front-end software segment, including Android and iOS-based software, is seeing significant growth due to cross-platform technologies. Restaurant review sites and customer experiences are key drivers for customer retention. The cloud segment and on-premise segment each offer unique benefits, with cloud-based solutions providing flexibility and on-premise solutions offering greater control. Administrative and promotional elements, order management, payment processing, daily reconciliation, and business organization are essential features for effective restaurant management. Data security, internal processes, sales, labor, inventory data, and point-of-sale technology are crucial for maintaining customer satisfaction and experience. Digital transformation continues to shape the industry, with web applications and mobile devices becoming essential tools for restaurants. Secured cards and shifting consumer trends towards individualized and customized services are also influencing the market. Key players in the market include ParTech, Inc, Jolt, and Brink POS.

