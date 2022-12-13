Restaurant management software market size to grow by 14.7% Y-O-Y from 2022 to 2023: Growth of the food service industry will drive market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

Restaurant management software market insights -

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Restaurant Management Software Market 2023-2027

Vendors: 15+, Including Block Inc., Cozy Infosystems Inc., Fiserv Inc., Fishbowl Inc., Fourth Enterprises LLC, GOFRUGAL, i3 Verticals Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Jolt Software Inc., Lavu Inc., Lightspeed Commerce Inc., Microsoft Corp., NCR Corp., Oracle Corp., Restaurant365 LLC, Revel Systems Inc., Technoheaven, Toast Inc., and TouchBistro Inc., among others

Coverage: Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors

Segments: Deployment, end-user, and region

In 2017, the restaurant management software market was valued at USD 2,049.10 million. From a regional perspective, APAC held the largest market share, valued at USD 1,033.77 million. The restaurant management software market size is estimated to grow by USD 4,507.94 million from 2022 to 2027 at a CAGR of 15.85%, according to Technavio.

Restaurant management software market - Customer landscape

To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –

Key purchase criteria

Adoption rates

Adoption lifecycle

Drivers of price sensitivity

Restaurant management software market - Vendor insights

The global restaurant management software market is highly fragmented owing to the presence of international vendors and several regional, domestic, and local vendors. The vendors compete on factors such as pricing, multiple-year contracts, and the introduction of new technologies and equipment. Hence, the competitive environment is expected to intensify moderately during the forecast period. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including -

Block Inc. - The company offers restaurant management software under the brand Square.

The company offers restaurant management software under the brand Square. Cozy Infosystems Inc. - The company offers restaurant management software such as Cozy POS Billing Software.

The company offers restaurant management software such as Cozy POS Billing Software. Fiserv Inc. - The company offers restaurant management software such as Clover Station Solo.

Restaurant management software market - Market dynamics

Major drivers:

Growth of the foodservice industry

Rise in the number of QSRs

Increasing need for large-scale client management

Key challenges:

Complications associated with transitioning from traditional systems

Increasing adoption of open-source software

System integration and interoperability issues

The restaurant management software market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.

Why buy?

Add credibility to strategies

Analyze competitor's offerings

Get a holistic view of the market

What are the key data covered in this restaurant management software market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the restaurant management software market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the restaurant management software market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the restaurant management software market across APAC, North America , Europe , Middle East and Africa , and South America

, , and , and Thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of restaurant management software market vendors

Restaurant Management Software Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 158 Base year 2022 Historical year 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 15.85% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 4,507.94 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 14.7 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 48% Key countries US, Canada, Germany, France, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks Key companies profiled Block Inc., Cozy Infosystems Inc., Fiserv Inc., Fishbowl Inc., Fourth Enterprises LLC, GOFRUGAL, i3 Verticals Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Jolt Software Inc., Lavu Inc., Lightspeed Commerce Inc., Microsoft Corp., NCR Corp., Oracle Corp., Restaurant365 LLC, Revel Systems Inc., Technoheaven, Toast Inc., and TouchBistro Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis; market growth inducers and obstacles; fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period

