Restaurant management software market size to grow by 14.7% Y-O-Y from 2022 to 2023: Growth of the food service industry will drive market growth - Technavio

Restaurant management software market insights -
- Vendors: 15+, Including Block Inc., Cozy Infosystems Inc., Fiserv Inc., Fishbowl Inc., Fourth Enterprises LLC, GOFRUGAL, i3 Verticals Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Jolt Software Inc., Lavu Inc., Lightspeed Commerce Inc., Microsoft Corp., NCR Corp., Oracle Corp., Restaurant365 LLC, Revel Systems Inc., Technoheaven, Toast Inc., and TouchBistro Inc., among others
- Coverage: Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors
- Segments: Deployment, end-user, and region
In 2017, the restaurant management software market was valued at USD 2,049.10 million. From a regional perspective, APAC held the largest market share, valued at USD 1,033.77 million. The restaurant management software market size is estimated to grow by USD 4,507.94 million from 2022 to 2027 at a CAGR of 15.85%, according to Technavio.
To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –
- Key purchase criteria
- Adoption rates
- Adoption lifecycle
- Drivers of price sensitivity
The global restaurant management software market is highly fragmented owing to the presence of international vendors and several regional, domestic, and local vendors. The vendors compete on factors such as pricing, multiple-year contracts, and the introduction of new technologies and equipment. Hence, the competitive environment is expected to intensify moderately during the forecast period. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including -
- Block Inc. - The company offers restaurant management software under the brand Square.
- Cozy Infosystems Inc. - The company offers restaurant management software such as Cozy POS Billing Software.
- Fiserv Inc. - The company offers restaurant management software such as Clover Station Solo.
Major drivers:
- Growth of the foodservice industry
- Rise in the number of QSRs
- Increasing need for large-scale client management
Key challenges:
- Complications associated with transitioning from traditional systems
- Increasing adoption of open-source software
- System integration and interoperability issues
The restaurant management software market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period
- Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the restaurant management software market between 2023 and 2027
- Precise estimation of the size of the restaurant management software market and its contribution to the parent market
- Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- Growth of the restaurant management software market across APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America
- Thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors
- Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of restaurant management software market vendors
- The restaurant digitization solutions market size is estimated to grow by USD 6.56 billion with a CAGR of 16.27% during the forecast period 2021 to 2026. The market is segmented by type (software and hardware) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).
- The digital food management solutions market size is estimated to grow by USD 2.39 billion with a CAGR of 15.55% during the forecast period 2021 to 2026. The market is segmented by application (food safety, marketing, and others) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).
|
Restaurant Management Software Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
158
|
Base year
|
2022
|
Historical year
|
2017-2021
|
Forecast period
|
2023-2027
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 15.85%
|
Market growth 2023-2027
|
USD 4,507.94 million
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)
|
14.7
|
Regional analysis
|
APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa
|
Performing market contribution
|
North America at 48%
|
Key countries
|
US, Canada, Germany, France, and UK
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks
|
Key companies profiled
|
Block Inc., Cozy Infosystems Inc., Fiserv Inc., Fishbowl Inc., Fourth Enterprises LLC, GOFRUGAL, i3 Verticals Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Jolt Software Inc., Lavu Inc., Lightspeed Commerce Inc., Microsoft Corp., NCR Corp., Oracle Corp., Restaurant365 LLC, Revel Systems Inc., Technoheaven, Toast Inc., and TouchBistro Inc.
|
Market dynamics
|
Parent market analysis; market growth inducers and obstacles; fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
1 Executive Summary
- 1.1 Market overview
- Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview
- Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview
- Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics
- Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography
- Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Deployment
- Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user
- Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 10: Parent market
- Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 13: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2022
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027
- Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
4 Historic Market Size
- 4.1 Global restaurant management software market 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global restaurant management software market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
- 4.2 Deployment Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Deployment Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
- 4.3 End-user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – End-user Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
- 4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
- 4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
5 Five Forces Analysis
- 5.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027
- 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027
- 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027
6 Market Segmentation by Deployment
- 6.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 30: Chart on Deployment - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 31: Data Table on Deployment - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.2 Comparison by Deployment
- Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Deployment
- Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Deployment
- 6.3 On-premises - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 34: Chart on On-premises - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 35: Data Table on On-premises - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 36: Chart on On-premises - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 37: Data Table on On-premises - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.4 Cloud-based - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 38: Chart on Cloud-based - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 39: Data Table on Cloud-based - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 40: Chart on Cloud-based - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 41: Data Table on Cloud-based - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.5 Market opportunity by Deployment
- Exhibit 42: Market opportunity by Deployment ($ million)
7 Market Segmentation by End-user
- 7.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 43: Chart on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 44: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.2 Comparison by End-user
- Exhibit 45: Chart on Comparison by End-user
- Exhibit 46: Data Table on Comparison by End-user
- 7.3 QSR - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 47: Chart on QSR - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 48: Data Table on QSR - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 49: Chart on QSR - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 50: Data Table on QSR - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.4 FSR - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 51: Chart on FSR - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 52: Data Table on FSR - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 53: Chart on FSR - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 54: Data Table on FSR - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 55: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 56: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 57: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 58: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.6 Market opportunity by End-user
- Exhibit 59: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)
8 Customer Landscape
- 8.1 Customer landscape overview
- Exhibit 60: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria
9 Geographic Landscape
- 9.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 61: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 62: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 63: Chart on Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 64: Data Table on Geographic comparison
- 9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 65: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 66: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 67: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 68: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 69: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 70: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 71: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 72: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 73: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 74: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 75: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 76: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 77: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 78: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 79: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 80: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 81: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 82: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 83: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 84: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 85: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 86: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 87: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 88: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.9 Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 89: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 90: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 91: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 92: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 93: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 94: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 95: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 96: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.11 France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 97: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 98: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 99: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 100: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 101: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 102: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 103: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 104: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.13 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 105: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)
10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 10.1 Market drivers
- 10.2 Market challenges
- 10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
- Exhibit 106: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027
- 10.4 Market trends
11 Vendor Landscape
- 11.1 Overview
- 11.2 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 107: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation
- 11.3 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 108: Overview on factors of disruption
- 11.4 Industry risks
- Exhibit 109: Impact of key risks on business
12 Vendor Analysis
- 12.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 110: Vendors covered
- 12.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 111: Matrix on vendor position and classification
- 12.3 Block Inc.
- Exhibit 112: Block Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 113: Block Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 114: Block Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 115: Block Inc. - Segment focus
- 12.4 Cozy Infosystems Inc.
- Exhibit 116: Cozy Infosystems Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 117: Cozy Infosystems Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 118: Cozy Infosystems Inc. - Key offerings
- 12.5 Fiserv Inc.
- Exhibit 119: Fiserv Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 120: Fiserv Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 121: Fiserv Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 122: Fiserv Inc. - Segment focus
- 12.6 Fishbowl Inc.
- Exhibit 123: Fishbowl Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 124: Fishbowl Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 125: Fishbowl Inc. - Key offerings
- 12.7 Fourth Enterprises LLC
- Exhibit 126: Fourth Enterprises LLC - Overview
- Exhibit 127: Fourth Enterprises LLC - Product / Service
- Exhibit 128: Fourth Enterprises LLC - Key offerings
- 12.8 GOFRUGAL
- Exhibit 129: GOFRUGAL - Overview
- Exhibit 130: GOFRUGAL - Product / Service
- Exhibit 131: GOFRUGAL - Key offerings
- 12.9 i3 Verticals Inc.
- Exhibit 132: i3 Verticals Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 133: i3 Verticals Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 134: i3 Verticals Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 135: i3 Verticals Inc. - Segment focus
- 12.10 International Business Machines Corp.
- Exhibit 136: International Business Machines Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 137: International Business Machines Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 138: International Business Machines Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 139: International Business Machines Corp. - Segment focus
- 12.11 Lightspeed Commerce Inc.
- Exhibit 140: Lightspeed Commerce Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 141: Lightspeed Commerce Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 142: Lightspeed Commerce Inc. - Key offerings
- 12.12 Microsoft Corp.
- Exhibit 143: Microsoft Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 144: Microsoft Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 145: Microsoft Corp. - Key news
- Exhibit 146: Microsoft Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 147: Microsoft Corp. - Segment focus
- 12.13 NCR Corp.
- Exhibit 148: NCR Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 149: NCR Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 150: NCR Corp. - Key news
- Exhibit 151: NCR Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 152: NCR Corp. - Segment focus
- 12.14 Oracle Corp.
- Exhibit 153: Oracle Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 154: Oracle Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 155: Oracle Corp. - Key news
- Exhibit 156: Oracle Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 157: Oracle Corp. - Segment focus
- 12.15 Revel Systems Inc.
- Exhibit 158: Revel Systems Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 159: Revel Systems Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 160: Revel Systems Inc. - Key offerings
- 12.16 Toast Inc.
- Exhibit 161: Toast Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 162: Toast Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 163: Toast Inc. - Key offerings
- 12.17 TouchBistro Inc.
- Exhibit 164: TouchBistro Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 165: TouchBistro Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 166: TouchBistro Inc. - Key offerings
13 Appendix
- 13.1 Scope of the report
- 13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
- Exhibit 167: Inclusions checklist
- Exhibit 168: Exclusions checklist
- 13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 169: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 13.4 Research methodology
- Exhibit 170: Research methodology
- Exhibit 171: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 172: Information sources
- 13.5 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 173: List of abbreviations
