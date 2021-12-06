Restaurant Management Software Market to Grow by 14.04% CAGR: Key Drivers, Challenges and Trends | Technavio

Digital payments in the foodservice industry, which is a key restaurant management software market trend have gained traction as it decreases the incidence of internal thefts and increase the number of online orders. Digital payment solutions are highly preferred by various enterprises to improve day-to-day processes and gain a competitive edge over their rivals. Cashless restaurants use restaurant management software to ensure the seamless operation of digital payment solutions. This software also enables restaurants to capture useful consumer data from records of customer transactions. Customer details such as regular choice of food, eating patterns, and favorite meals and drinks provide useful insights, which enable restaurant owners to explore new opportunities to retain the customer base.

To track and analyze customer interactions in a systematic manner, vendors are dependent on advanced solutions. This eventually results in complications while transitioning from conventional systems. A few key challenges faced during the transition from traditional systems to new management systems include the appointment of dedicated teams, implementation of processes, and software management. The prevalence of these challenges might impede the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Major Five Restaurant Management Software Companies:

Fiserv Inc.

International Business Machines Corp.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc.

Microsoft Corp.

NCR Corp.

Restaurant Management Software Market Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2020-2025)

On-premise - size and forecast 2020-2025

Cloud-based - size and forecast 2020-2025

Restaurant Management Software Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2020-2025)

North America - size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - size and forecast 2020-2025

APAC - size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - size and forecast 2020-2025

MEA - size and forecast 2020-2025

Restaurant Management Software Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 14.04% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 2.95 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 12.98 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 46% Key consumer countries US, Canada, Germany, France, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Fiserv Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Lightspeed Commerce Inc., Microsoft Corp., NCR Corp., Oracle Corp., Revel Systems Inc., Square Inc., Toast Inc., and TouchBistro Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

