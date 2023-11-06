Restaurant Management Software Market to grow by USD 4.5 billion from 2022 to 2027, Growth of foodservice industry boosts the market - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The restaurant management software market by deployment (on-premises and cloud-based), end-user (QSR, FSR, and others), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa) - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027 report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio has proudly partnered with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years. The potential growth difference for the restaurant management software market between 2022 and 2027 is USD 4.5 billionThe growth of the food service industry drives the market growth.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Restaurant Management Software Market 2023-2027
Rapid urbanization across the world has significantly increased the disposable income of people. In addition, it generates job opportunities, which encourages people from rural areas to migrate to urban areas. Therefore, the demand for convenient and easy-to-prepare food products has increased due to rapid urbanization and the high participation of women in the workforce which in turn drives the market growth.

Market Challenge -

  • System integration and interoperability issues a significant challenges hindering market growth. There is an increase in the adoption of advanced technologies in the global restaurant industry which is leading to system integration and interoperability issues. In addition, minor system glitches can also cause considerable costs to restaurants and minimize operational efficiency. Hence, such factors hinder the market growth during the forecast period.

Learn about additional key drivers, trends, and challenges available with Technavio.

The restaurant management software market is segmented by deployment (on-premises and cloud-based), end-user (QSR, FSR, and Others), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa). 

  • The market share growth by the on-premises segment is significant during the forecast period. This segment is the traditional and preferred method of installation of restaurant management software solutions. In addition, it enables the real-time monitoring of restaurant management software solutions. In addition, it ensures the complete security of enterprise data, such as source codes, and version enhancements which is fuelling the growth of this segment which in turn drives the market growth.

Geo Segment - 

  • North America accounts for 48% of the market growth during the forecast period. Factors such as rapid urbanization, the well-organized nature of the food service industry, and the market penetration of companies are significantly contributing to the growth of the market in North America during the forecast period.

View the Sample Report for insights into the contribution of all the segments and regional opportunities in the report.

Key Companies in the restaurant management software market:

Block Inc., Cozy Infosystems Inc., Fiserv Inc., Fishbowl Inc., Fourth Enterprises LLC, GOFRUGAL, i3 Verticals Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Jolt Software Inc., Lavu Inc., Lightspeed Commerce Inc., Microsoft Corp., NCR Corp., Oracle Corp., Restaurant365 LLC, Revel Systems Inc., Technoheaven, Toast Inc., and TouchBistro Inc.

The enterprise information management (EIM) market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 17.01% between 2023 and 2028. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 88.02 billion.

The business management software (BMS) market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 10.48% between 2023 and 2028. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 222.08 billion.

Restaurant Management Software Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Base year

2022

Historic period

2017-2021

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 15.85%

Market growth 2023-2027

USD 4.5 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

14.7

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

North America at 48%

Key countries

US, Canada, Germany, France, and UK

Competitive landscape

Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

