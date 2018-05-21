Restaurant Management Software Market Worth $6.94 Billion By 2025: Grand View Research, Inc.

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/661327/Grand_View_Research_Logo.jpg )



Moreover, growing awareness regarding importance of data analytics solutions in providing valuable insights to improve day to day operation is poised to provide an up thrust to the market. Adoption of cloud systems is estimated to experience sharp rise during the forecast period, which in turn will supplement the growth of the market.

The front end software segment holds the largest share in the market in 2016. It is anticipated to account for over 58.0% of the overall market revenue by 2025. Spiraling adoption of POS software by restaurant owners for applications such as food ordering, billing, payment processing, customer interaction, tracking sales, order management reporting, and marketing is expected to trigger the growth of the market. All these software solutions help restaurant owners and managers to streamline their business operation, deliver enhanced customer experience, analyze their costs, and increase their profit.

Browse full research report with TOC on "Restaurant Management Software Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Software Type (Front End, Table & Delivery Management, Purchasing & Inventory), By Deployment, By End User, And Segment Forecasts, 2018 - 2025" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/restaurant-management-software-market

Further Key Findings From the Report Suggest:

On the basis of deployment, the on premise segment dominated the market in 2016. It is estimated to generate revenue over USD 4.53 billion by 2025

by 2025 The market for table & delivery management is anticipated to witness the highest CAGR of 17.6% over the forecast period

The Asia-Pacific market was at the forefront of the global arena in 2016. Flourishing food service sector and growing adoption of advance technology at restaurants, such as tablets, iPads, and tableside payments, is expected to augment the regional market

Key players including NCR Corporation; HotSchedules; Revel Systems Inc.; Touch Bistro; and ShopKeep have a strong foothold in the market.

Grand View Research has segmented restaurant management software market on the basis software type, deployment, end-user, and region:

Restaurant Management Software Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

Front End Software

Accounting & Cash Flow

Purchasing & Inventory Management

Table & Delivery management

Employee Payroll & Scheduling

Others

Restaurant Management Software Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

Cloud

On Premise

Restaurant Management Software End User Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

FSR (Full Service Restaurant) Fine Dine Casual Dine

QSR (Quick Service Restaurant)

Institutional

Others

Restaurant Management Software Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany U.K. France

Asia Pacific China Japan India

Latin America Brazil Mexico

Middle East & Africa

