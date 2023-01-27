Restaurant Point of Sale Terminal Global Market Report 2022: Benefits Such as Increased Management Efficacy Fuels Adoption

Jan 27, 2023, 09:50 ET
DUBLIN, Jan. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Restaurant Point of Sale Terminal Market By Component, By Deployment Mode, By Type, By Application, By End User: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
According to the report, "Restaurant Point of Sale (POS) Terminal Market," the restaurant point of sale (pos) terminal market was valued at $16.5 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $44.6 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 10.8% from 2022 to 2031.
The adoption of digital ordering channels helped a few restaurants survive the pandemic while using POS for contactless payments. The effective management facility of upgraded point-of-sale (POS) terminals, as opposed to manual systems or traditional cash registers, supports the rise in demand for restaurant point of sale terminal market.
The POS system features such as sales analysis, inventory management, customer feedback, and personnel management analysis propel the market's expansion.
Technological developments have been a crucial trend that have become more and more popular in the market for restaurant POS terminals. To satisfy customer demand and maintain their position, major players in the restaurant point of sale terminal market are concentrating on innovative technical solutions.
For instance, Future Group, an Indian conglomerate, introduced LivQui, a cloud-based PoS solution based on Poynt's Smart Terminal technology, in August 2019. It offers a framework of applications that enables retailers to expand their operations through better inventory control. In addition, it offers a quick and secure checkout procedure utilizing their preferred payment option.
On the basis of type, the fixed POS segment acquired a major share in the restaurant point of sale terminal market trends in 2021. This is attributed to the fact that most brick-and-mortar restaurants and retail stores have generally preferred fixed POS solutions over mPOS, as they offer more features and functionality.
By region, Asia-Pacific acquired the largest market size in restaurant point of sale terminal market in 2021. This is attributed to the rapidly expanding and evolving foodservice industry in countries, such as India and China, as a result of favorable demographic conditions and increased disposable income levels.
The pandemic had a moderate impact on restaurant point of sale terminal industry as most of the restaurants adopted POS terminal to follow social distancing norms. Moreover, the COVID-19 pandemic prompted people to stay indoors and refrain from outside activities, which impacted the restaurant point of sale terminal market growth. Despite the fact that many restaurants were able to maintain their operations owing to the online ordering system, the fall in sales of new POS systems was caused by the income loss.
KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS
- The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global restaurant POS terminal along with the current trends and future estimations to illustrate the imminent investment pockets.
- Information about key drivers, restrains, & opportunities and their impact analysis on the global restaurant POS terminal size are provided in the report.
- The Porter's five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers and suppliers operating in the industry.
- The quantitative analysis of the global restaurant POS terminal from 2022 to 2031 is provided to determine the market potential.
Key Market Segments
By Component
- Hardware
- Hardware
- Swipe Card Machine
- Touchscreen/Desktop
- Others
- Software
- Services
- Services
- Professional Services
- Managed Services
By Deployment Mode
- On-Premise
- Cloud
By Type
- Fixed POS
- Fixed POS
- Self-serve Kiosks
- Cash Counters Terminals
- Others
- Mobile POS
By Application
- Front End
- Back End
By End User
- Full-service Restaurant (FSR)
- Full-service Restaurant (FSR)
- Fine Dine
- Casual Dine
- Quick Service Restaurant (QSR)
- Institutional FSR
- Others
By Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- UK
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Netherlands
- Rest Of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- Australia
- South Korea
- Singapore
- Rest Of Asia-Pacific
- LAMEA
- Latin America
- Middle East
- Africa
Key Market Players
- Aures Group
- Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated
- Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP
- INGENICO
- Lightspeed Management Company, LLC
- NCR Corporation
- Oracle
- Panasonic Corporation
- PAX Technology Limited
- Posist Technologies Pvt. Ltd.
- Posiflex Technology
- Revel Systems
- Shift4
- Squirrel System
- Touch Dynamic
- Cake
- Toast
Key Topics Covered:
CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION
CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW
CHAPTER 4: RESTAURANT POINT OF SALE (POS) TERMINAL MARKET, BY COMPONENT
CHAPTER 5: RESTAURANT POINT OF SALE (POS) TERMINAL MARKET, BY DEPLOYMENT MODE
CHAPTER 6: RESTAURANT POINT OF SALE (POS) TERMINAL MARKET, BY TYPE
CHAPTER 7: RESTAURANT POINT OF SALE (POS) TERMINAL MARKET, BY APPLICATION
CHAPTER 8: RESTAURANT POINT OF SALE (POS) TERMINAL MARKET, BY END USER
CHAPTER 9: RESTAURANT POINT OF SALE (POS) TERMINAL MARKET, BY REGION
CHAPTER 10: COMPANY LANDSCAPE
CHAPTER 11: COMPANY PROFILES
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/es7wxb-point?w=5
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Logo- https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article