Restaurant Point of Sale Terminal Global Market Report 2022: Benefits Such as Increased Management Efficacy Fuels Adoption

DUBLIN, Jan. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Restaurant Point of Sale Terminal Market By Component, By Deployment Mode, By Type, By Application, By End User: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



According to the report, "Restaurant Point of Sale (POS) Terminal Market," the restaurant point of sale (pos) terminal market was valued at $16.5 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $44.6 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 10.8% from 2022 to 2031.



The adoption of digital ordering channels helped a few restaurants survive the pandemic while using POS for contactless payments. The effective management facility of upgraded point-of-sale (POS) terminals, as opposed to manual systems or traditional cash registers, supports the rise in demand for restaurant point of sale terminal market.

The POS system features such as sales analysis, inventory management, customer feedback, and personnel management analysis propel the market's expansion.



Technological developments have been a crucial trend that have become more and more popular in the market for restaurant POS terminals. To satisfy customer demand and maintain their position, major players in the restaurant point of sale terminal market are concentrating on innovative technical solutions.

For instance, Future Group, an Indian conglomerate, introduced LivQui, a cloud-based PoS solution based on Poynt's Smart Terminal technology, in August 2019. It offers a framework of applications that enables retailers to expand their operations through better inventory control. In addition, it offers a quick and secure checkout procedure utilizing their preferred payment option.



On the basis of type, the fixed POS segment acquired a major share in the restaurant point of sale terminal market trends in 2021. This is attributed to the fact that most brick-and-mortar restaurants and retail stores have generally preferred fixed POS solutions over mPOS, as they offer more features and functionality.



By region, Asia-Pacific acquired the largest market size in restaurant point of sale terminal market in 2021. This is attributed to the rapidly expanding and evolving foodservice industry in countries, such as India and China, as a result of favorable demographic conditions and increased disposable income levels.



The pandemic had a moderate impact on restaurant point of sale terminal industry as most of the restaurants adopted POS terminal to follow social distancing norms. Moreover, the COVID-19 pandemic prompted people to stay indoors and refrain from outside activities, which impacted the restaurant point of sale terminal market growth. Despite the fact that many restaurants were able to maintain their operations owing to the online ordering system, the fall in sales of new POS systems was caused by the income loss.



KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global restaurant POS terminal along with the current trends and future estimations to illustrate the imminent investment pockets.

Information about key drivers, restrains, & opportunities and their impact analysis on the global restaurant POS terminal size are provided in the report.

The Porter's five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers and suppliers operating in the industry.

The quantitative analysis of the global restaurant POS terminal from 2022 to 2031 is provided to determine the market potential.

Key Market Segments

By Component

Hardware

Hardware

Swipe Card Machine

Touchscreen/Desktop

Others

Software

Services

Services

Professional Services

Managed Services

By Deployment Mode

On-Premise

Cloud

By Type

Fixed POS

Fixed POS

Self-serve Kiosks

Cash Counters Terminals

Others

Mobile POS

By Application

Front End

Back End

By End User

Full-service Restaurant (FSR)

Full-service Restaurant (FSR)

Fine Dine

Casual Dine

Quick Service Restaurant (QSR)

Institutional FSR

Others

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Netherlands

Rest Of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

South Korea

Singapore

Rest Of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

Key Market Players

Aures Group

Diebold Nixdorf , Incorporated

, Incorporated Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP

INGENICO

Lightspeed Management Company, LLC

NCR Corporation

Oracle

Panasonic Corporation

PAX Technology Limited

Posist Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

Posiflex Technology

Revel Systems

Shift4

Squirrel System

Touch Dynamic

Cake

Toast

Key Topics Covered:



CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION



CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW



CHAPTER 4: RESTAURANT POINT OF SALE (POS) TERMINAL MARKET, BY COMPONENT



CHAPTER 5: RESTAURANT POINT OF SALE (POS) TERMINAL MARKET, BY DEPLOYMENT MODE



CHAPTER 6: RESTAURANT POINT OF SALE (POS) TERMINAL MARKET, BY TYPE



CHAPTER 7: RESTAURANT POINT OF SALE (POS) TERMINAL MARKET, BY APPLICATION



CHAPTER 8: RESTAURANT POINT OF SALE (POS) TERMINAL MARKET, BY END USER



CHAPTER 9: RESTAURANT POINT OF SALE (POS) TERMINAL MARKET, BY REGION



CHAPTER 10: COMPANY LANDSCAPE



CHAPTER 11: COMPANY PROFILES

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/es7wxb-point?w=5

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo- https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets