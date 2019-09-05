Restaurant Purchasing Report - Over 550 Independent Operators Share Their Experience and Insights Regarding Purchasing

PHOENIX, Sept. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- RestaurantOwner.com has published the report of their 2019 Restaurant Purchasing Survey. This report focuses on restaurant purchasing, summarizing input from over 550 independent operators regarding their purchasing, including where operators purchase, involvement in group purchasing organizations (GPOs), the prevalence and benefits of prime vendor relationships, and the rationale and satisfaction with prime vendors.

A copy of the report is available at: https://www.restaurantowner.com/RPS2019

Survey Results:

Despite the purchasing power of GPOs, only 9% of responding operators are part of one. Four GPOs accounted for 67% of those named by respondents: Dining Alliance (23%), Delaware Valley Purchasing Group (19%), Foodbuy (14%) and Entegra (12%).

Unlike GPO involvement, most (78%) operators have a prime vendor relationship or distributor from which they purchase most of their food, beverage, and paper products. The benefits are many, but more than 75% of respondents cite better service, simplicity of fewer vendors, improved relationship with sales representatives, and feeling that a vendor genuinely supported their restaurant's success as benefits of such a relationship.

Forty-five broadline suppliers were named by respondents, yet only five suppliers serve as the primary supplier for 90% of respondents: Sysco (34%), US Foods (23%), Gordon (13%), Performance Food Group (12%), and Ben E. Keith (8%).

Most (84%) operators are satisfied with their prime vendor. This satisfaction is evident in the length of these relationships, with most (52%) operators having worked with a prime vendor for more than 5 years.

Even with the benefits of a prime vendor, nearly a quarter (22%) of operators did not have such a relationship. Almost half (49%) of operators without a prime vendor report that they prefer to work with multiple distributors and suppliers. Additional insights and quotes from operators are included in the 2019 Restaurant Purchasing Survey Report.

