Restaurant software leader Schedulefly simplifies staff scheduling with Median.co's mobile app services

BOSTON, May 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - In a strategic move to further enhance staff scheduling and communication across the restaurant industry for over 5,000 businesses in the U.S. and Canada, North Carolina-based restaurant scheduling software leader Schedulefly has partnered with Median.co — the leading mobile app development platform and solutions provider — to successfully launch and maintain native mobile apps, now available in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store .

Established in 2007, Schedulefly's software and top-tier customer service have grown to serve restaurants, bars, breweries, and hotels from fine dining icons like Eleven Madison Park, to multi-concept restaurant groups like Big Red F Restaurant Group and The Indigo Road Hospitality Group, to franchisees from national brands like Dairy Queen, Jersey Mike's Subs, Skyline Chili, and Tropical Smoothie Cafe. After almost 20 years of growth and expansion, Schedulefly recognized the necessity of delivering an app to restaurant employees working in an increasingly fast-paced industry and mobile-first world.

Faced with this challenge, Schedulefly Founder Weston Aiken sought a solution that would leverage the company's existing web-based capabilities to launch a mobile app quickly, while meeting budget and performance requirements. They found it in Median.co who delivered a mobile app compatible with both Android and iOS platforms.

The quick responsiveness and effectiveness of Median were crucial to meet Schedulefly's timeline and launch their mobile app. Aiken noted that Median's offerings were accessible and cost-effective, enabling them to deliver an app to both the Apple App Store and Google Play Store in just two weeks. "The ease of their tools and the price point made it a no-brainer," Aiken says.

Opting for Median's Full Service option, Schedulefly benefited from the Median team's expert guidance, and now receives tech support and ongoing software updates. This level of service allows the restaurant scheduling tech leader to focus on providing an exceptional experience for users, but without the cost and complexity typically required of native app development.

"It's been so rewarding to see how Schedulefly leveraged Median's technology to expand its reach and continue to deliver on its core mission — simplifying the lives of its thousands of customers and their employees," says Kingsley Gifford , Median's CEO. "Our collaboration with Schedulefly is a great example of our commitment to providing high-quality apps without complexity, so businesses can focus more on their customers, and less on app development."

Schedulefly's Weston Aiken says, "Median helps us offer apps in a way that aligns with our advantages by abstracting away 100% of the complexities of native app development and ownership. The biggest success was the short amount of time we spent to be live in the app stores. Having a presence there was quick and makes both our lives and our customers' lives easier."

Schedulefly, in collaboration with Median.co, successfully launched a long-term app solution, leveraging their existing web-based capabilities to deliver a full-feature mobile app available in both the Apple App Store and Google Play Store. With comprehensive web and app offerings, Schedulefly's app now serves upwards of 225,000+ users across North America — more conveniently than ever. Read the official case study here .

About Median.co

Median is the industry-leading enterprise solution for developing, publishing, and maintaining native mobile apps for iOS and Android powered by web content. Its mission is to simplify the app development process for web developers and large enterprises, helping them to build high-performing, full-feature native apps while saving them the time and cost of in-house development.

About Schedulefly

Schedulefly has long been a trusted name in the restaurant industry. Their intuitive design and powerful features empower businesses to streamline operations, foster team collaboration, and manage employee scheduling and communication. With Schedulefly, operators can run lean, profitable establishments, keeping an eye on labor costs through easy-to-access reports. Schedulefly's commitment to excellence, superior customer service, and intuitive design have made it a go-to solution for +17 years for restaurants of all sizes. Sign up for a 30-day Free Trial and learn more at schedulefly.com , or call us at 704-906-2031.

