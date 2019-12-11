Restaurant365® Recognizes New Certified Partners

IRVINE, Calif., Dec. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Restaurant365® is proud to announce its first graduating class of Certified Accounting Firm Partners having successfully completed the company's sought after certification process. In achieving certification, Restaurant365 partners will increase efficiency, optimize labor and expand services for their restaurant clients. Restaurant365's all-in-one cloud-based solution marries accounting and restaurant management with technology to increase overall efficiency and growth.

Restaurant365 has four certification badges ranging from Bronze to Platinum Partner Certifications. The process reflects commendable commitment from these partners. Certification positions partners to provide a level of service otherwise impossible to achieve in the restaurant accounting space.

"Restaurant accounting firms service the distinct needs of the restaurant industry. By integrating Restaurant365 software into firm services, our new certified partners will optimize their services to provide an even greater focus on growing their clients' bottom lines," said John Moody, co-founder of Restaurant365. "Being the first group of fully certified partners is a high achievement and shows their commitment to their clients and to the restaurant industry. Each partner should be incredibly proud of what they have accomplished."

This partnership is unique to the accounting industry. Restaurant365 combines all-in-one management solutions with restaurant specific functionalities to provide restaurant owners and operators a transparent view of their business performance at any given time. Restaurant365 Certified Partners expand the restaurant accounting landscape by fostering growth, efficiency and profitability through the use of technology.

"Our Certification Program is designed to leverage our software along with our Partners' services for a best-in-class experience," said Alisia Kleinmann, Head of Enterprise Partnerships at Restaurant365. "Restaurant365 is the competitive advantage in the marketplace helping these firms grow."

Restaurant365's flagship class of Certified Accounting Partners include:

Laufer, LLP - Gold Certified Partner

Operating for more than thirty years, Laufer, LLP has served McDonald's owner operators since 1972. The company handles everything needed to stay in compliance while providing a comprehensive menu of services, including strategic business planning, payroll, tax credits and wealth management, so their clients can focus on running a great business.

Global Shared Services (GSS) is a back-office accounting and finance firm specializing in service to restaurant operators by combining world class personnel, processes, and technology. Started by a Fortune 100 company, GSS is one of the world's first captive F&A shared services units. This expert team specializes in capabilities including general accounting, billing, accounts receivable and accounts payable solutions.

Restaurant & Retail Financial Management Group, Inc. ("RRFMG") was founded in Los Angeles in 2008 by two restaurant finance executives. Wayne Lipschitz , Co-Founder, is a CPA and has worked in public accounting and for many emerging restaurant brands, such as Wolfgang Puck, The Cheesecake Factory, Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf , Grill concepts – parent company of Grill on the Alley, Daily Grill, and Public School. Scott Sampson , CFO, is too a CPA and has worked in public accounting with restaurant brands such as Grill Concepts and Popeyes. RRFMG has clients of all sizes and from all segments of the industry. The company has many single unit clients, all the way through hospitality concepts with over 60 units from all segments of the industry, including QSR, fast casual, upscale casual and fine dining. RRFMG also services the retail industry, food manufacturing and distribution, as well as hospitality industry. RRFMG offers an array of services including outsourced back-office accounting, including all aspects of accounting, taxes, financial reporting, etc., as well as outsourced executive services with seasoned and experienced executives that fill part-time or temporary roles for companies, in roles such as president, CFO, COO, or controller.

Paperchase was founded 30 years ago with a simple vision: To help restaurants and hospitality brands around the world make more informed decisions based on the insightful analytics information provided by a team of experts in the industry. Paperchase traces its roots to London , where it began as a restaurant industry bookkeeping company. In 2010, the company expanded to New York and began growing its clientele by word-of-mouth. Over the years, Paperchase has evolved from the bookkeeping of its past to a robust all-in-one accounting and consulting firm for restaurants and hospitality brands. Paperchase provides outsourced finance operations so business can focus on what matters, which is growing the business, and Paperchase's specialized team will take care of the day to day headaches. Today, Paperchase is proud to have 200 clients with 500 locations in the United States . Beyond the U.S, Paperchase clients can be found across the globe and boast a total of 15+ Michelin Star resultants along with popular fast casual concepts with an awesome client service team of 750+ employees worldwide, with two corporate offices in NY and London. Paperchase is excited to help you so we can grow together.

Dine Technology provides outsourced accounting services, consulting on accounting best practices and general technology systems consulting for multi-unit/multi-concept restaurant companies. Dine uses Restaurant365 as its exclusive accounting and inventory system platform. Dine has been a reseller for Restaurant365 for three years and has deep knowledge of the application. In addition to expertise in accounting systems and practices, Dine specializes in deploying and maintaining food cost and labor cost control systems and has worked with Restaurant365 extensively in the development of their Operations Modules. Dine currently provides outsourced accounting services for over 250 restaurants and employs approximately 40 people in its office in Hillside, NJ and Boca Raton, Fla. Dine currently has approximately 15 active consulting clients.

On-Call Restaurant Accounting (OCRA) is an accounting and business consulting firm designed with the restaurateur in mind. Founded in 2009 in Denver, Colo. , OCRA now serves more than 215 restaurants in seventeen states with plans for continued expansion. The firm has always made it a priority to deliver a premier level of service to its customers through meaningful relationships, technology advancements and strategic hires. With a unique combination of financial expertise, decades of experience in the restaurant industry and state-of-the-art software solutions, OCRA empowers clients to get out of the back-office and run their businesses more effectively.

T.Galt is a full-service restaurant accounting firm located in Boston, Mass. Since 2016, it chose Restaurant365 to be its exclusive accounting platform. As Restaurant365 experts, T.Galt's services range from implementation and ongoing maintenance and training, to daily accounting and back-office support. The onboarding team works closely with your operations and management team from day one to ensure they receive insights to make impactful decisions to improve your business. With T.Galt acting as your Restaurant365 system administrator and accounting expert, you will get the most out of your daily tasks effortlessly while maximizing revenue. T.Galt, "People first, powered by technology."

Kindred is the special ingredient that enhances the success and peace of mind of those they serve. Kindred provides restaurant accounting services and back-office support. The foundation of the firm has always been to provide affordable, quality, professional services to small and medium-sized closely held businesses. The company finds that these businesses and their owners expect active involvement from their service providers, and Kindred's hands-on, proactive approach meets those expectations. Although Kindred provides a wide array of services to a variety of industries, its overriding philosophy of providing personalized service never changes. Kindred helps owners understand the financial side of the business, specifically in areas such as income tax and consulting, tips and payroll, profitability, inventory management and budgeting.

Established in 1939, KROST is a full-service Certified Public Accounting and Consulting firm headquartered in Pasadena, Calif. with offices throughout Greater Los Angeles in West LA, Woodland Hills , and Valencia, Calif. As trusted advisors and restaurant industry leaders, clients depend on KROST for timely information, innovative solutions and results-driven teamwork in the areas of accounting, assurance, business management, consulting, tax, mergers and acquisitions and wealth management.

Since 2014, WVC RubixCloud has served as a leading provider of outsourced accounting services to restaurant franchisees seeking to gain a clear and accurate financial picture. By streamlining day-to-day accounting functions through hands-on expertise, the company handles everything from accounts payable to accounts receivable to manage their clients, including a nationally recognized pizza and sub sandwich concept. With real-time data accessible anywhere, business owners can now make better business decisions without the headache of the typical accounting and finance operations.

Your Restaurant CFO is a full-service accounting firm serving independent restaurant owners and small-to-midsize restaurant groups, supplying clients with a competitive advantage through optimal accounting and the mindset of profit expertise. Partnering with Restaurant365 gives them the ability to optimize multiple processes within restaurant operations, including all accounting and reporting functions, inventory management, vendor management, food costing, labor scheduling and more.

For more information about Restaurant365's partner programs and certifications, email partners@restaurant365.com or visit www.Restaurant365.com .

About Restaurant365®

Restaurant accounting is the cornerstone of Restaurant365® Software cloud-based, all-in-one restaurant management solution. Restaurant365 was founded by an experienced team of software veterans committed to developing an accounting, operations and reporting tool--specifically for restaurants--that scales and positions restaurant concepts for growth. The Restaurant365 connectors and open APIs truly enable the platform to "talk" with other systems including POS providers, payroll processors, vendors and banks. Backed by Bessemer Venture Partners, ICONIQ and Tiger Global Management. Restaurant365 is based in Irvine, California with an office in Austin, Texas. For more information, please visit Restaurant365.com .

