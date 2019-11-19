Restauranteur Bares Turbulent Past to Ensure the Industry's Brighter Future

In Say Grace , Palmer provides a first-hand account of addiction, isolation and redemption. He hopes his story will help those countless others like him. "The hospitality industry is full of people struggling with addiction and mental health issues — and they don't know where to turn," he said. "It's time to open up, speak out and affect real change."

Palmer's book shows how the restaurant business enables individuals and how it normalized his downward spiral. Say Grace also explains how this same industry saved him — and how it can save others.

Palmer's book is already drawing praise. Danny Meyer, the Founder and CEO of Union Square Hospitality Group, called Say Grace a "powerful and moving reminder that people are the heart and soul of our industry, and that taking care of each other is our first—and most sacred—responsibility."

Say Grace: How the Restaurant Business Saved My Life is available on Amazon today.

About Steve Palmer

Steve Palmer is the founder of The Indigo Road, a restaurant group including Oak Steakhouse, The Cocktail Club, Indaco, The Macintosh and O-Ku. His establishments have drawn praise from Bon Appetit, Esquire, Garden & Gun, Saveur, Southern Living, The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, and Every Day with Rachael Ray, among others.

To honor the people and business he loves, he co-founded Ben's Friends in 2016, a nonprofit organization dedicated to helping industry people get the help they need to stay sober. Steve shares his story with audiences across America and is a TEDx speaker. He lives in Charleston, SC with his wife Shelby and daughter Madison.

