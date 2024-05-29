Restaurants Advance Leadership Awards to Celebrate the Impact of Industry Leaders and Innovators

Nominations now open for awards that recognize inclusion, community engagement, and inspiring personal journeys in the restaurant industry.

WASHINGTON, May 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Restaurant Association Educational Foundation (NRAEF) is accepting nominations now through June 30 for the 2024 Restaurants Advance Leadership Awards, which celebrate the industry's inclusion innovators, community champions, lifetime contributors, and inspiring stories of determination. Nominate a deserving restaurant leader today at ChooseRestaurants.org/LeadershipAwards.

Honoring the the far-reaching impact that restaurants – and the people who work in them – have in communities across America, the Restaurants Advance Leadership Awards support the NRAEF's mission to build opportunity and advancement for people from all walks of life throughout the restaurant and hospitality sector. Individual award winners will be recognized for their unique and pivotal work and will have a $2,500 scholarship established in their name.

Nomination categories include:

Inclusion Innovator Award, Presented by Pepsi – Recognizes an individual who has demonstrated innovative leadership in diversity, equity, and inclusion, by improving the culture of their foodservice operation, their community, and the industry.





Community Champion Leadership Award, Presented by American Express – Recognizes an individual who has made a positive impact on their community through charitable efforts, support during a natural disaster/crisis, local job training, and/or sustainable practices.





Thad and Alice Eure Ambassador of Hospitality Award, Presented by Ecolab – Presented to a person who shows exceptional leadership and unparalleled lifetime efforts toward uplifting communities and transforming lives.





Presented to a person who shows exceptional leadership and unparalleled lifetime efforts toward uplifting communities and transforming lives. My Journey Leadership Award – Recognizes an individual who has excelled – both personally and professionally – in the restaurant industry, made a positive impact, set high standards as a leader and mentor, and created opportunities for others.

"The restaurant industry is home to countless unsung leaders, who work quietly each day to connect with the people they serve, build better workplaces, and make sure that their establishments remain a beacon in their communities and a space where anyone can gather with friends and family over a delicious meal. We are pleased to partner with American Express, Ecolab, and Pepsi to honor these people whose far-reaching work is making a lasting impact in our industry," said Rob Gifford, president of the National Restaurant Association Educational Foundation.

Full nomination details for the 2024 Restaurants Advance Leadership Awards can be found at ChooseRestaurants.org/LeadershipAwards. Individuals can nominate themselves or someone they know. Nominations close at midnight on June 30, and all winners will be notified before July 31.

About the National Restaurant Association Educational Foundation (NRAEF):

As the supporting philanthropic foundation of the National Restaurant Association, the NRAEF's charitable mission includes enhancing the industry's training and education, career development, and community engagement efforts. The NRAEF and its programs work to Attract, Empower, and Advance today's and tomorrow's restaurant and foodservice workforce. NRAEF programs include: ProStart® – a high-school career and technical education program; Restaurant Ready/HOPES – Partnering with community based organizations to provide people with skills training and job opportunities; Military – helping military servicemen and women transition their skills to restaurant and foodservice careers; Scholarships – financial assistance for students pursuing restaurant, foodservice and hospitality degrees; and the Restaurant & Hospitality Leadership Center (RHLC) – accredited apprenticeship programs designed to build the careers of service professionals. For more information on the NRAEF, visit ChooseRestaurants.org . Click here for the National Restaurant Association Educational Foundation's 2023 Annual Impact Report.

