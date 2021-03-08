Restaurants and Other Eating Places Industry | BizVibe Adds New Restaurants and Other Eating Places Which Can Be Discovered and Tracked

Companies listed under the NAICS category for restaurants and other eating places include full-service restaurants, limited-service restaurants, cafeterias and buffets, and snack and non-alcoholic beverage bars. BizVibe's detailed company profile insights help users to discover, track, evaluate, and connect with restaurants and other eating places from all over the world.

More Details: https://services.bizvibe.com/Restaurants-and-Other-Eating-Places/

BizVibe's Restaurants and Other Eating Places Industry Group Contains the Following:

Detailed company profiles, spanning across 200+ countries

20+ related product and service categories

Company news tracking

What's in a Company Profile?

Organizational insights such as key competitors, operating categories, products, and service offerings

Employee details such as key company personnel, stakeholders, and decision makers.

Company performance and risk monitoring

Latest company news with the option to sign up for weekly or monthly alerts

Quickly find the right companies best suited for your business. Get started for free

Top Countries

BizVibe's platform contains 160,000+ restaurants and other eating places company profiles which span across 200+ countries:

50,000+ companies in USA

30,000+ companies in UK

6,000+ companies in Italy

5,000+ companies in Australia

5,000+ companies in Germany

Products and Services

BizVibe categorizes all restaurants and other eating places into 20+ product and service categories including:

Cafeteria services

Self-service restaurants

Buffet services

Dine-in restaurants

Café services

View all related product and service categories

News Tracking

BizVibe allows users to create custom dashboards to manage and track companies within restaurants and other eating places categories. Track the latest news of all your followed companies including:

Financial News

M&A Partnerships

Product/Service Launches

Management Moves

Compliance and Legal News

Accommodation and Food Services Industry Companies

The restaurants and other eating places industry group is a part of BizVibe's accommodation and food services industry. There are six industry groups in total. Discover accommodation and food services companies for related industry groups:

Traveler Accommodation

RV Parks and Recreational Camps

Alcoholic Drinking Places

Special Food Services

Rooming and Boarding Houses, Dormitories, and Workers' Camps

View all accommodation and food services categories

BizVibe for Buyers and Sellers

BizVibe is the modern B2B platform dedicated to connecting global buyers and sellers. Powered by the latest best-in-class solutions, BizVibe provides outstanding product features for both category managers and sales professionals.

For buyers, BizVibe helps companies quickly discover and shortlist suppliers, compare companies, create customized alerts for supplier news, and send RFI/RFPs from pre-built templates. For sales teams, Bizvibe allows users to efficiently build prospects lists, track and evaluate companies, and integrate their CRM.

This all-in-one platform was designed to equip users with all necessary tools needed to complete the entire buying/sales cycle in a single workspace.

About BizVibe

BizVibe has been conceptualized and built by a team based out of Toronto, Bangalore, and London. We are a branch of Infiniti Research and have dedicated units in all three locations. BizVibe helps buyers find the most relevant suppliers from around the world and help sellers target prospects who need their products and/or services. For more information, please visit www.bizvibe.com and start for free today.

Contact

BizVibe

Jesse Maida

Email: [email protected]

+1 855-897-5880

Website: https://www.bizvibe.com/

SOURCE BizVibe