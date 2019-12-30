Restaurants Are Ecstatic About MyValue365.com Wholesale Grocery Delivery Launch in Chicago

CHICAGO, Dec. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MyValue365.com, Chicago's #1 ethnic grocery ordering and delivery company, today announced their much-awaited entry into B2B grocery deliveries. Earlier this quarter, MyValue365.com piloted a new Wholesale category to cater to ever-increasing requests from restaurants to deliver groceries to them (link: https://wholesale.myvalue365.com). MyValue365.com plans to continue investing further in this space to simplify grocery ordering and deliveries for restaurants.

"All the restaurants that have reached out to us typically order groceries from 4-5 different suppliers on a weekly, and sometimes even daily basis. Each time the order is slightly different from the previous one. Most suppliers don't have a good e-commerce portal and some don't even deliver. Restaurant operation managers and owners are spending roughly 10-15 hours on a weekly basis on just logistics," explained the Founders of MyValue365.com. "Our customer friendly website, standard pricing and same-day delivery service solves most pain-points for these restaurants, so they can focus on what's most important to them - preparing delicious dishes for their customers and growing their business!"

6 restaurants and counting and they all love what they have landed their hands on.

Hakka Bakka is the only Indian restaurant in Chicago serving Kati Rolls, an Indian wrap that would wrap around your taste buds and simply refuse to leave. "We go to great lengths to source ingredients and cook a meal that's authentic Indian and is devoid of any artificial flavoring or colors" says Kaushik Guha, Founder and Owner. "Ever since we started working with MyValue365, the constant pain of ordering groceries and planning deliveries with multiple vendors has become a thing of the past. We love MyValue365.com easy to use website, same/next day delivery service and prompt customer support. Thanks to the precise ordering and no minimums we have managed to significantly reduce any food wastage in our operations which in turn has saved us a lot of money."

Moti Cafe is a new fast-casual Modern Indian restaurant in the heart of River North that serves delicious rice bowls, wraps, traditional street food and their famous Moticakes! According to the founders Jay Patel and Rushi Shah, "At Moti we always rely on providing high-quality ingredients in all of our food and being a new business with many moving parts, we are so happy to work with MyValue365.com. With their ease of use website, competitive pricing and 24-hour delivery, it was a no brainer for us!"

About MyValue365.com:MyValue365.com provides online presence to local ethnic grocery stores and creates tremendous value add for these typically location constrained entities, by extending their reach to a much broader customer base that has come to rely on the convenience of online shopping. MyValue365.com offers a wide selection of authentic Indian, Mexican and American groceries and fast food on their website through partner stores.

Related Images

image1.png

SOURCE MyValue365.com