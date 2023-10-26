Restaurants Encouraged to Apply for $5,000 Grant through California Restaurant Foundation's Resilience Fund, Made Possible by SoCalGas

88 Restaurants across SoCalGas' Service Area will receive grants to support technology adoption, equipment upgrades, employee onboarding and retention, or unforeseen hardships

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Beginning today, independent restaurants can apply for a $5,000 grant from the California Restaurant Foundation 's (CRF) Restaurants Care® Resilience Fund . Earlier this year, Southern California Gas Co. (SoCalGas) donated $1 million to the Resilience Fund, bringing it to $2.1 million—the largest fund to date since the program's inception in 2021. Grants will be awarded to 182 California restaurants, including 88 in SoCalGas' service area, and funds may be used for technology adoption, equipment upgrades, employee onboarding and retention, or unforeseen hardships.

"For the third consecutive year, SoCalGas is supporting the California Restaurant Foundation's Restaurants Care Resilience Fund to provide grants to independent restaurants. These restaurants play a vital role in our local communities, and the foundation's grants bolster and maintain the livelihoods of local restaurant proprietors, their staff, and their establishments," said David Barrett, SoCalGas senior vice president, general counsel, and California Restaurant Foundation board member.

This is the second round of grants in 2023, made possible through donations from SoCalGas , the PG&E Corporation Foundation (PG&E Foundation), and San Diego Gas and Electric (SDG&E). The first round of 2023 Restaurants Care® Resilience Fund grants were distributed in June and restaurants that submitted applications in the spring but who were not funded do not need to reapply to be considered for this round of grants.

Resilience Fund applications are open October 25 through November 8, 2023. Eligibility is open to California restaurants located in the utility companies' service areas, must be open for at least one year, have up to five units, have annual revenue of up to $3 million, with special consideration for those owned by women or people of color. Applications can be found at www.restaurantscare.org/resilience .

"SoCalGas has provided invaluable and unwavering support for the Restaurants Care Resilience Fund since its inception in 2021, which has led to hundreds of independent restaurant owners across Southern California fortifying their businesses for the long haul," said Alycia Harshfield, Executive Director of California Restaurant Foundation. "We are thrilled to open applications for the second time this year and again offer $5,000 grants to owners looking to enhance their restaurants via technology adoption, equipment upgrades, employee onboarding and retention, or overcoming unforeseen hardships."

Since its inception, the Resilience Fund has awarded over 1,100 grants to independently owned restaurants across California. Among them, 68% were women-owned, and 83% were owned by people of color.

"With the grant we received this summer from SoCalGas, will were able to purchase a standing fryer, refrigerator, and sandwich bar. We've been able to make food more efficiently, keep our ingredients fresher, and have provided our customers a better dining experience," said Stacy Davis from Stacy's Kitchen in Blythe, California.

In addition to providing financial support to restaurants through the foundation, SoCalGas offers programs and services to help business customers select energy-efficient equipment. Restaurant owners can schedule a 'Try Before You Buy' demo with natural gas cooking equipment before purchasing, request a no-cost energy survey to be conducted by a utility expert, and obtain information on rebates and incentives for eligible energy efficient natural gas cooking equipment, water heating, heat recovery products, and energy-efficient upgrade installation.

SoCalGas' support of the California Restaurant Fund is part of the company's ASPIRE 2045 sustainability goals, which include a plan to invest $50 million to drive positive change in diverse and underserved communities across five years.

About the California Restaurant Foundation (CRF):

California is home to more than 90,000 eating and drinking places that ring up more than $72 billion in sales and employ more than 1.6 million workers, making restaurants an indisputable driving force in the state's economy. The California Restaurant Foundation is a non-profit that empowers and invests in California's restaurant workforce. Founded in 1981, CRF supports the restaurant community through relief grants for restaurant workers facing a hardship, job and life skills training for 13,500 high school students each year, and scholarships. For more information visit www.calrestfoundation.org .

