Restaurants pivot for outdoor dining without compromising the guest experience

"In the last quarter alone, we have experienced a 40% increase in demand for our heating solutions," says Stephane Thomas, Director of MAD Design USA, whose brands include EcoSmart Fire (multi-fuel fire solutions), HEATSCOPE ® (infrared radiant heaters) and the soon-to-be-launched Blinde Design outdoor furniture and accessories.

"COVID-19 has redefined outdoor dining experiences, and restaurants and cafes are now quickly pivoting. And we have noticed that not only do they want to provide a warm, safe, comfortable dining experience, the ambiance is also crucial."

MAD Design's products have been created for durability, functionality, and aesthetics, and are featured in prominent commercial properties around the world including The Ritz-Carlton, Four Seasons, and W Hotels. "Our versatile collection of ethanol, gas, and propane fire pit tables feature ample table space to gather around and enjoy a meal or drinks with a luxurious dancing flame as the centerpiece - the perfect solution for any restaurant or bar seeking functionality and ambiance," says Thomas. "And our award-winning HEATSCOPE® infrared radiant heaters are also in demand, as they provide a comfortable and quiet temperature, helping create a 'five-star' dining experience. HEATSCOPE ® heaters directly reach people, floors, and furniture with a quiet and adjustable sun-like warmth. The air remains cool and clean, but you enjoy a natural and pleasant temperature – the ideal patio heater."

In addition to the multi-fuel fires and infrared radiant heaters, MAD Design USA will be launching a new range of outdoor furniture in early 2021 – the Blinde Design Collection of furniture and accessories. The collection includes a range of chairs (dining, armchairs, loveseats, bar stools) crafted from sturdy natural teak and with seats upholstered in high-quality commercial-grade Sunbrella® material, modular sofas also upholstered in weather-resistant Sunbrella material, teak bar carts, and high-tech Fluid™ concrete coffee tables and planters.

"We have designed this collection with style, comfort, function and durability firmly in mind," says Thomas. "All pieces are made from strong, weather-resistant materials and fabrics that can withstand the outdoor environment and look good for years. They're an ideal investment for restaurants and homeowners alike."

