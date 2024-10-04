Resthaven Announces Grand Opening and Ribbon Cutting of The Farmstead

HOLLAND, Mich., Oct. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- After much anticipation, Resthaven, a Holland-based, not-for-profit senior living provider, is excited to celebrate the official ribbon cutting and opening of The Farmstead. The Farmstead was born out of Resthaven's understanding that seniors are aging differently: They desire and expect a vibrant and active lifestyle filled with enrichment, vitality, and community.

Resthaven unveiled The Farmstead, their new independent and assisted living community, at a ribbon cutting celebration on October 2, 2024. More than just your residence, The Farmstead's dining, clubhouse, outdoor and community spaces are designed to inspire friendships and accommodate your active social life.

Resthaven also acknowledges that more than 1.5M adults in Michigan are over the age of 65—and that the state has one of the top 15 oldest populations in the U.S., with a rapidly growing demographic over 85. The demand for quality living and care options is high, and Resthaven felt called to do their part in responding to it.

"Thanks to the commitment and support from the Holland community and Resthaven's board of trustees, we've been able to design and implement practical and appealing solutions to serve today's seniors," says Deedre Schuckert, President and CEO of Resthaven. "As a mission-driven, not-for-profit senior living organization, Resthaven is dedicated to listening to seniors and their families and walking alongside them to meet their current and future needs."

With The Farmstead, Resthaven addresses current realities by providing a lively, welcoming space where seniors can enjoy freedom and independence, build a social circle, take part in classes and events, and have access to a full continuum of healthcare and services if their needs change.

This new offering is in alignment with Resthaven's 80 years of firsthand experience caring for and supporting seniors and witnessing a shift in how this new generation envisions their retirement years. As residents have begun moving into The Farmstead, it's become evident why this space is a welcome alternative to traditional senior living offerings. In addition to the host of amenities, such as fitness and educational programs, communal gathering spaces, and access to arts, entertainment, education, culture, and dining, a real sense of community is unfolding—in just the first few weeks.

"We are excited to welcome residents to The Farmstead and celebrate this milestone with our community," says Schuckert. "This new campus represents our continued commitment to providing innovative and compassionate care that enhances the lives of seniors in Holland."

About The Farmstead

The 40-acre campus features 24 single-family homes/duplexes and 80 apartments—all independent living residences. In addition, there are 24 units in the assisted living and memory care building, expected to open late this year, to provide peace of mind and specialized care for those who need it.

About Resthaven

The only faith-based, not-for-profit senior living organization in Holland, Resthaven has been serving the community since 1945. With a full continuum of care options, including independent living, assisted living, memory care, subacute rehab, and skilled nursing, Resthaven is dedicated to enriching the lives of seniors through compassionate care and innovative programs.

For more information about The Farmstead or Resthaven, please visit www.resthaven.org or by phone at 616-796-3500.

Contact:

Lindsey Zona

Fund Development Manager, Resthaven

Phone: 616-796-3512

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Resthaven