Resthaven Reintroduces Itself to the Community, With an Eye on the Future of Senior Living

HOLLAND, Mich., Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Resthaven, a well-known and well-respected provider of senior care and living residences that has served the Holland community for more than 75 years, has a new look—and a fresh, forward-thinking outlook. Sparked by new leadership and a dedicated transition plan brought on by the 2018 retirement of esteemed CEO, Charlie Vander Broek, the faith-based, non-profit organization has retained its roots while actively keeping pace with changes in the senior care and senior living landscapes.

Resthaven's new Life Plan community, The River Place, located in downtown Holland, MI.

As Resthaven unveils their updated logo and website, they strive to communicate their continued commitment to area seniors. The tagline "Faithfully Caring" is paired with a stylized tulip brand mark, which represents ties to Holland's heritage as well as the care and devotion provided to everyone in their guardianship. Further, each tulip petal symbolizes a different Resthaven priority: residents, staff, and community. "As an organization, we've done a lot of introspection over these past few years," says Deedre Vriesman, President and CEO. "Our hearts, our actions, and our offerings have always been focused on giving seniors their best lives; this change more overtly speaks to that commitment."

Further, a new website exists to help visitors navigate the complexities of senior care, as well as the levels of support and living options available for themselves or loved ones. It also introduces the Life Plan Community concept, which is modeled in Resthaven's two future communities: The Farmstead and The River Place.

Though the organization has undergone an evolution in terms of their structure and outward-facing brand identification, they continue to strongly adhere to and build on their promise of being a resource and advocate for seniors' health and well-being. Supporting seniors in the Holland community to help them live healthy, happy, and vibrant lives is at their core, while they also recognize the need to be strong leaders and innovators in the senior care realm.

"Our unwavering mission has been to glorify God by providing a continuum of quality care and services that demonstrates the love and compassion of Jesus Christ," Vriesman says. "We also acknowledge the cruciality of growing and changing to respond to shifting needs of a burgeoning generation of elders. We must be flexible, we must be thoughtful in creating dynamic environments, and we must be willing to engage the community in conversations and planning for what that future looks like."

Media Contact: Deedre Vriesman, [email protected], 616.796.3503

SOURCE Resthaven