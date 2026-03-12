Restolabs Brings Enterprise-Level Conversion Tactics to Independent Restaurants

Moving beyond online ordering, Restolabs expands into a complete digital storefront for restaurants, including SEO-optimized websites and branded mobile apps that help restaurants turn customer ownership into a powerful growth strategy.

NEW YORK, March 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital ordering has quietly become the primary storefront for many restaurants. What began as a convenience feature is now a core revenue channel. Yet while large national chains invest heavily in optimising every step of their digital funnel, many independent operators still rely on systems designed simply to function, not to perform.

Restolabs believes that gap needs to be closed.

The commission-free online ordering platform has launched a redesigned product built around a metric that smaller operators rarely get the chance to optimize for: conversion. The platform has already helped restaurants avoid more than $4 million in marketplace commissions across North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the UAE.

The new Restolabs interface incorporates many of the same strategies used by larger chains. Digital wallet payments such as Apple Pay and Google Pay reduce checkout friction. Smart prompts encourage relevant add-ons at the right moment, while structured menus improve clarity and navigation. The experience is cleaner, faster, and fully customisable so restaurants can reflect their own brand identity rather than fit into a generic template.

With Restolabs, capabilities that once required multiple vendors or enterprise budgets are now available under a single subscription.

Much of the industry conversation in recent years has focused on marketplace commissions, which can reach as high as 30% per order. But Restolabs argues that the larger opportunity lies in customer ownership.

When restaurants control their customer relationships, they can drive repeat orders, build loyalty, and grow revenue without paying a marketplace to reach the same guest again.

"Restaurants invest deeply in how their spaces feel, and their digital storefront should reflect the same level of care" — Sruthi Sekar, Co-Founder, Restolabs. "Digital ordering should feel intentional, branded, and designed to convert because every direct order is an opportunity for the restaurant to build its own customer base."

Restolabs is designed to help restaurants build a customer profile with every direct order, while built-in loyalty tools and analytics help operators understand ordering behaviour and turn one-time buyers into repeat customers.

As digital ordering becomes standard across the industry, the advantage will no longer come from simply offering it. It will come from who owns the customer relationship.

SOURCE Restolabs