Reston Consulting Group Announces Contract for NMITS

HERNDON, Va., Dec. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Reston Consulting Group Inc. (RCG) is honored to be awarded a prime contract for the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), NOAA Mission Information Technology Services (NMITS) $2.1B Small Business BPA. NMITS is a NOAA-wide contract for enterprise IT services that advances NOAA's mission by achieving excellence in IT service delivery.

RCG, a WOSB company based in Herndon Virginia, is a technology leader and is a trusted NOAA partner. For 32 years, RCG earned NOAA's trust by supporting mission critical systems and networks through innovative, leading-edge solutions. RCG has been at the forefront of providing design, development, implementation, operation and security for large-scale systems, databases, and networks at NOAA and other Federal agencies since 1987. RCG is best known at NOAA for its excellence in Cybersecurity, Infrastructure, Software Development and Networking.

RCG assembled an award winning and customer service-focused team that is expert in meeting essential service requirements both now and for the future. Our expertise and certifications are unparallel and include CMMI-SVC, CMMI-DEV, ISO 27001, ISO 20000, ISO 9001, Highly Adaptive Cybersecurity Services (HACS) SIN, Managed Hybrid Cloud secure hosting platform; and ISO 27017 certifications for Cloud Security Management. A core strength is our experience supporting agency CIO and OCIO's on over eight Cybersecurity programs and digital transformation solutions.

Our excellent history with NOAA demonstrates that our team provides the full range of advanced solutions that the staff and line offices require including enterprise services; customer support services; mission and business applications, tools, and web services; enterprise computing; end-to-end Cloud; shared services; space based and field data management; network services; and cybersecurity and information assurance services. Our team's experience in scientific and technical agencies demonstrates a deep understanding of the unique demands of NOAA's mission to protect life and property.

RCG looks forward to continuing our partnership with NOAA in embracing and leveraging innovative solutions through technology for NOAA's unique mission of covering everything "from the depths of our Oceans – to the surface of the Sun." Additional information is available by contacting us at [email protected] and on our website https://rcg.com

