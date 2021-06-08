Reston Virginia's Counter Threat Solutions in Top 10 Best Places to Work

RESTON, Va., June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Reston-based consulting firm Counter Threat Solutions (CTS) has earned a spot in the top 10 Best Places to Work in the Washington, D.C. metro area as reported by the Washington Business Journal in its annual survey of employees. Nearly 370 companies were evaluated via anonymous employee input and only 75 firms met the threshold for comparison this year in the large company category, defined as 50-249 employees. This is the second year CTS has appeared on the prestigious list.

"Last year, COVID had a significant effect on our business," says CTS CEO Theresa Keith, explaining that the company's primary clientele – federal government agencies – restricted on-site access to CTS employees and offered little remote work opportunities. "Basically, our ability to bill for services was suspended for months."

Prudent fiscal management allowed the company to continue offering full pay and benefits to employees while awaiting government subsidies. "Being able to keep our teammates whole and provide uninterrupted health care went a long way toward reassuring our folks that the pandemic wouldn't impact their families financially," she reports.

To combat the emotional aspects of COVID-19 isolation, CTS worked hard to give employees an ongoing sense of purpose. Skills usually applied to clients' needs were turned inward, with CTS utilizing its own subject matter experts to hone its internal processes and systems, build out infrastructure, and market the company.

Based on the results of the Best Places to Work survey feedback, keeping employees engaged with meaningful work; making them whole in terms of compensation; and providing fun diversions in the form of trivia nights and competitive virtual games struck a chord with the workforce.

"We have and always will put the best interests of our people first," shared Keith, adding "that includes quick, reassuring response to the unprecedented events of 2020-21."

About Counter Threat Solutions

Counter Threat Solutions LLC (CTS) is a Woman-Owned Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) consulting company providing mission-savvy subject matter experts skilled in analysis, finance, multimedia, administrative support, program management, and IT solutions to the U.S. government's intelligence and defense communities as well as civilian commercial clientele. Learn more about CTS at ctstruenorth.com or LinkedIn.

Media contact:

Valerie Passwaiter

[email protected]

(703) 987-1584

SOURCE Counter Threat Solutions

Related Links

http://ctstruenorth.com

