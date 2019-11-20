RestoPro770 Exhibits at Florida's Premier Home Improvement Show

FT. LAUDERDALE, Fla., Nov. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- RestoPro770 is one of the premiere companies for residential and commercial restoration services in Florida.



RestoPro770, Inc. is an IICRC certified company and an active member of Restoration Association of Florida. They have 24/7 availability and immediate response to calls.



Their main offices are in Broward County, but they actively serve the whole state of Florida, from Key West up to Tallahassee area. For the last year they had a dedicated crew relocated to Bay County to assist homeowners affected by Hurricane Michael.



Visit RestoPro770 at Florida's Premier Home Improvement Show



Florida's Premier Home Improvement Show captures the flavor of South Florida and highlights international products, services and trend-setting home designs and home improvement.



RestoPro770 will be attending the show, and exhibiting their services at their booth.



Mr. Lior Sebag, Vice President of RestoPro770 stated: "It's important to personally get in touch with local homeowners, exhibit our services and explaining the advantages of working with us..." Some of those advantages are: direct insurance billing, free inspections, state of the art equipment.



Exhibit Schedule: November 22-24



Friday 4:00 PM - 9:30 PM, Saturday Noon - 9:30 PM, Sunday Noon - 7:30 PM



Exhibit Location: 1950 Eisenhower Blvd, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33316 (Greater Fort Lauderdale Broward County Convention Center)



Florida Mold Damage Restoration Services



RestoPro770 offers a plethora of different services like water damage restoration, odor removal, mold removal, attic insulation removal, and emergency boardup services throughout Florida. RestoPro770 also was one of the first companies in Florida to offer roof shrink wrapping services. They are licensed and insured, provide emergency services, and provide detailed reports within 48 hours.



Emergency Roof Tarp Installation Services in Florida



RestoPro770 is one of the premiere companies for roof tarping services and any emergency restoration services in Fort Lauderdale, West Palm Beach, Miami and throughout Florida. They are IICRC certified technicians and they offer direct insurance billing.



Check out one of the RestoPro770's videos on youtube at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IjyW3EDDONo



For more information about RestoPro770 and their services, visit www.RestoPro770.com or call 888-466-0770 for a free estimate.



Contact:

Lior Sebag (VP)

contact@restopro770.com

888-466-0770



Photos:

https://www.prlog.org/12799309



Press release distributed by PRLog

SOURCE RestoPro770

Related Links

http://www.restopro770.com

