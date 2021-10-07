Restoration 1® Named a 2021 Weather-Ready Nation (WRN) Ambassador of Excellence by NOAA and the National Weather Service

WACO, Texas, Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- From wildfires to hurricanes, tornadoes, and torrential rain, weather extreme events are becoming the norm. Restoration 1® , one of the fastest-growing and most-trusted restoration franchises in North America, has not only helped customers recover from these significant events, but through various channels regularly promotes weather awareness, safety and preparedness.

In recognition of the significant contributions Restoration 1 has made to building a Weather-Ready Nation, the NOAA and the National Weather Service has designated Restoration 1 as a 2021 WRN Ambassador of Excellence .

"We are extremely proud of this recognition and the important work we are doing to inspire others to take action and become weather-ready," Sherry Rose, COO of Restoration 1. "Our teams all stand ready 24/7 and can scale quickly to address storm damage for both residential and commercial properties. We are highly trained in helping our communities recover from these extreme weather conditions."

For more information and for a list of Restoration 1 locations, visit www.restoration1.com .

About Restoration 1®

Founded in 2008, Restoration 1 is an award-winning franchise that specializes in a wide array of emergency mitigations, restoration and reconstructions services. An industry innovator, the Texas-based company uses advanced technologies and tools to perform restoration for both residential and commercial properties that have been damaged due to water, smoke, fire, mold, storms and more. There have been 350 agreements awarded throughout the U.S. with plans to expand to more than 500 locations nationwide in the next couple of years. For more information about Restoration 1, visit http://www.restoration1.com .

