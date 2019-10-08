Restoration 1 Observes Fire Prevention Week by Educating Families on Fire Safety

WACO, Texas, Oct. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Fire prevention and fire safety are serious issues. For Fire Prevention Week this year, Restoration 1 is making available a Fire Safety Plan for download. Additionally, they have created a Fire Safety Awareness infographic to provide this information in an easily shareable format.

Observed annually since 1922, Fire Prevention Week is dedicated to educating cities in the U.S. about fire safety and the importance of creating and practicing a fire escape plan.

Restoration 1 is dedicated to keeping the families in their local communities safe year-round, and if the need arises, assuring them they'll be there to help restore their home or business.

Every year, the National Fire Protection Association surveys public fire departments throughout the U.S. to receive national estimates of the ongoing fire problem our country faces. Each annual survey remains about the same.

According to their most recent survey, there are more than 1.3 million fires reported per year and an estimated 3,655 civilian deaths. There are 15,200 injuries reported each year and over 499,000 structure fires. Residential fires account for 78% of all structure fires.

Many home fires can be prevented, which is what Fire Prevention Week is all about. Some of the warnings, such as not to leave a burning candle unattended, to keep space heaters at least three feet away from flammable objects and to avoid cluttering cabinets around your stove, may seem trivial, but they save lives.

Curt Miller, Franchise Consultant at Restoration 1, said, "While we would love for a fire to never take another family's home again, that may be unrealistic. But our focus is still helping to prevent as many fires as possible, and our priority remains helping those in our local communities to restore their homes and lives, quickly and easily, in the event of an emergency."

Restoration 1 invites you to join them in observing Fire Prevention Week. You can download the free Fire Safety plan here. Don't forget to share their infographic on social media — simple efforts can make a big difference.

If you or someone you know has suffered from a recent fire or smoke damage emergency, additional resources and information are available at Restoration1.com.

About Restoration 1

Founded in 2008, Restoration 1® is an award-winning franchise that specializes in a wide array of emergency mitigation, restoration, and reconstruction services. An industry innovator, the Texas-based company uses advanced technologies and tools to perform restoration for both residential and commercial properties that have been damaged due to water, smoke, fire, mold, storms and more. There are more than 120 locations throughout the U.S. with plans to expand to more than 500 locations nationwide in the next four years. For more information about Restoration 1®, visit www.restoration1.com.

Press Contact:

Micah Findley

(254) 875-0062

R1marketing@restoration1.com

SOURCE Restoration 1