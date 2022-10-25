RESTORATION 1 RANKED A TOP FRANCHISE FOR VETERANS BY ENTREPRENEUR MAGAZINE

DALLAS, Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Restoration 1®, one of the fastest-growing and most-trusted restoration franchises in North America, has been ranked 98th on Entrepreneur magazine's 2022 list of Top Franchises for Veterans. This list features a diverse range of franchises that offer advantageous opportunities to military veterans.

Entrepreneur magazine's Top Franchises for Veterans list ranks the top 150 franchises that offer incentives and other programs to help veterans become franchisees. Restoration 1, which is already known for its home-based low start-up costs, offers veteran-friendly financing options, including a 20% discount on the initial franchise fee for veterans.

"After having honorably served our country, many veterans now realize that their American dream is to own and run their own business. Restoration 1 is the perfect fit for veterans who want to make their dreams of becoming an entrepreneur come true," said Sherry Rose, CEO of Stellar Service Brands. "Veterans' military experience provides them with a unique set of skills that are essential for running a business - they understand that strong leadership, teamwork, and hard work get the job done."

To develop the list of the Top Franchises for Veterans, Entrepreneur invited hundreds of companies to take part in a survey that requested information regarding each company's veteran programs. Such information included the company's veteran incentives and how veteran franchisees are attracted to and supported by the company, as well as how each company scored in the 2021 Franchise 500 list.

Today, Restoration 1 has over 290 locations in 42 states and many more in various stages of development. Of these franchises, 44 are owned and operated by U.S. military veterans.

About Restoration 1®

Founded in 2008, Restoration 1 is an award-winning franchise that specializes in a wide array of emergency mitigations, restoration and reconstructions services. An industry innovator, the Texas-based company uses advanced technologies and tools to perform restoration for both residential and commercial properties that have been damaged due to water, smoke, fire, mold, storms and more. There have been 360 agreements awarded throughout the U.S. with plans to expand to more than 500 locations nationwide in the next couple of years. For more information about Restoration 1, visit http://www.restoration1.com.

