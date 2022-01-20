RESTORATION 1 RANKED AMONG TOP FRANCHISES IN ENTREPRENEUR'S HIGHLY COMPETITIVE FRANCHISE 500®

WACO, Texas, Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Restoration 1® , one of the fastest-growing and most-trusted restoration franchises in North America, was recognized as one of the top 500 franchises in Entrepreneur's Franchise 500®, the world's first, best and most comprehensive franchise ranking. The 43rd annual Entrepreneur Franchise 500® is a highly sought-after honor in the franchise industry. Recognized as an invaluable resource for potential franchisees, the 2022 Franchise 500® ranks Restoration 1 as 322 for its outstanding performance in areas including unit growth, financial strength and stability, and brand power.

Over its 43 years in existence, the Franchise 500® has become both a dominant competitive measure for franchisors and a primary research tool for potential franchisees. Restoration 1's position on the ranking is a testament to its strength as a franchise opportunity.

"Restoration 1 is honored to be positioned once again on Entrepreneur's Franchise 500 list," said Gary Findley, CEO of Restoration 1. "Being named to this list is always an honor. Our entire network has worked tirelessly to overcome obstacles and expand our operations across the country. We're excited to see what 2022 has in store for us.

In Entrepreneur's continuing effort to best understand and evaluate the ever-changing franchise marketplace, the company's 43-year-old ranking formula continues to evolve as well. The editorial team researches and assesses several factors that go into the evaluation, including costs and fees, size and growth, support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability. Each franchise is given a cumulative score based on an analysis of more than 150 data points, and the 500 franchises with the highest cumulative scores become the Franchise 500® in ranking order.

"The past year has been one of the most challenging for businesses in recent memory, which made putting together our 43rd annual Franchise 500 list more enlightening than ever," says Entrepreneur Editor in Chief Jason Feifer. "The companies named to this year's list showed us how being resilient, supportive, and nimble can help navigate extraordinary challenges and also underscore the grit and innovation that define entrepreneurship."

To view Restoration 1 in the full ranking, visit www.entrepreneur.com/franchise500 . Results can also be seen in the January/February 2022 issue of Entrepreneur, available on newsstands January 11th.

To learn more about opening a Restoration 1 franchise, visit restoration1franchise.com .

About Restoration 1®

Founded in 2008, Restoration 1 is an award-winning franchise that specializes in a wide array of emergency mitigations, restoration and reconstructions services. An industry innovator, the Texas-based company uses advanced technologies and tools to perform restoration for both residential and commercial properties that have been damaged due to water, smoke, fire, mold, storms and more. There have been 360 agreements awarded throughout the U.S. with plans to expand to more than 500 locations nationwide in the next couple of years. For more information about Restoration 1, visit http://www.restoration1.com.

SOURCE Restoration 1®