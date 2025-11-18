Restoration Bridge International & Shiner Law Group Join Forces to Fight Hunger at December 6th Food Distribution Event

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla., Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Restoration Bridge International (RBI) is proud to announce its partnership with Shiner Law Group for a community food distribution event on Saturday, December 6th, from 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM at the Boynton Beach Mall (801 N. Congress Ave., Boynton Beach, FL 33426).

Volunteers from Shiner Law Group will join FAU Dance Team Members to help distribute nutritious food to individuals and families in need. David I. Shiner, Founding Attorney of Shiner Law Group and RBI Board Chairman, will be on-site participating in the distribution efforts.

"At Shiner Law Group, our mission has always been about helping people rebuild their lives. Partnering with Restoration Bridge International lets us extend that mission beyond the courtroom — into the heart of our community," said Personal Injury Attorney, David I. Shiner.

"We are incredibly excited about our partnership with Shiner Law Group. This collaboration is a game-changer, allowing RBI to significantly broaden our reach and impact even more individuals and families who are struggling daily with food insecurity," said Jason Mandle, Executive Director of Restoration Bridge.

About the Event

Throughout the week in various locations, as well as every Saturday at the Boynton Beach Mall, RBI hosts food distribution events to support local families experiencing food insecurity. Attendees receive fresh meat, produce, pantry staples, and essential food items, all provided through RBI's network of community donor partners and dedicated volunteers.

About Restoration Bridge International

Founded in 2005, Restoration Bridge International is committed to providing consistent and reliable access to nutritious food for individuals and families facing hardship. RBI's mission is rooted in compassion, dignity, and the belief that no one in our community should go hungry.

Shiner Law Group's Commitment to Community

As a Florida-based personal injury and car accident law firm, Shiner Law Group believes in protecting and uplifting the communities they serve. Beyond legal advocacy, the firm is dedicated to supporting initiatives that strengthen families, promote resilience, and extend compassion to those in need.

Get Involved — Join Us in the Fight Against Hunger

Community members are encouraged to participate by volunteering, donating, or spreading awareness. Every act of kindness helps fuel lasting change.

Volunteer with RBI: restorationbridge.com/volunteers

Donate to RBI: restorationbridge.com/donate

Partner with Shiner Law Group: Contact the firm to learn more

Media Contacts:

Shiner Law Group

Joseph Ikeguchi, Director of Marketing

Phone: (561) 777-7700

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.shinerlawgroup.com

Restoration Bridge International

Jason Mandle, Executive Director

Phone: (973) 985-9933

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.restorationbridge.com

SOURCE Restoration Bridge International