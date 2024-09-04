Restoration Builders Announces Acquisition of Massey Construction Group, Inc.

ROUND ROCK, Texas, Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Restoration Builders Holdings, Inc. ("Restoration Builders" "RB Residential" or "the Company"), a leader in residential and commercial roofing services, announces that its subsidiary, RB Residential, Inc. has completed an asset purchase agreement with Massey Construction Group, Inc., ("Massey" or "The Company") a top-rated roofing services provider in Southwest Florida. This partnership marks a step forward in The Company's strategy to enhance its national footprint and extend its market reach.

Massey Construction Group, renowned for its expert roofing services, was founded and owned by Mike Massey. Massey is an award-winning roofing contractor known for its exceptional workmanship, customer service, and innovative solutions in Southwest Florida. Voted "Best Naples Roofing Contractor" in 2023 and a "Best Fort Myers Roofing Contractor" finalist in 2023, the Massey team brings a wealth of expertise and a solid customer base to Restoration Builders. As part of the acquisition, Mr. Massey will join Restoration Builders in an expanded managerial capacity, fortifying leadership and ensuring a seamless transition and the continued delivery of outstanding service.

A Shared Vision for Excellence

The acquisition is more than a merger of two companies; it is a fusion of shared values and a commitment to providing the highest quality roofing services. "By integrating Massey Construction Group into our family, we are not just expanding our services; we are enhancing the quality and efficiency with which we serve our customers," stated John Lorenz, CEO of Restoration Builders. "Mike and his team have built an incredible business based on integrity, quality, and customer satisfaction, which aligns perfectly with our mission. I am delighted to welcome everyone from the Massey team; we are excited to work with you".





A Bright Future Ahead

This acquisition significantly benefits both companies, their employees, and, most importantly, their customers. Customers can expect an expanded portfolio of services, greater resources, and an unwavering commitment to customer satisfaction. "Joining forces with Restoration Builders opens up fantastic opportunities. It allows us to leverage their resources and expertise, ensuring we can continue to deliver the high-quality services our customers expect on an even larger scale," said Mike Massey, Founder of Massey Construction Group.

About Restoration Builders

Restoration Builders was founded in 2017 to build a nationwide network of licensed contractors and service providers for the residential and commercial restoration industry. The company's mission is to protect and restore properties while delivering the highest level of service and standard of quality. For more information about Restoration Builders and its family of companies, please visit https://restorbuilders.com/.

About Massey Construction Group

Massey Construction Group, owned and operated by industry leader Mark B. Massey, has made a significant mark in the construction and roofing sector. Massey is known for its commitment to outstanding customer service and quality craftsmanship, as well as its loyal customer base and reputation for excellence. For further details on Massey's legacy and service offerings, please visit https://masseyroofingservices.com/.

