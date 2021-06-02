Restoration Builders Announces Formation of ESG and Technology Group

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Restoration Builders, Inc. ("Restoration Builders" or "The Company") announced today that it's Board of Directors had endorsed and approved an ESG Strategy that will become a pivot part of its business model moving forward. The company has formed an ESG and Technology Group to spearhead and implement the ESG strategy.

"Since our inception in 2017, Restoration Builders has embraced the principles of disrupt, innovate and transform," stated John Lorenz, CEO and Chairman of Restoration Builders. "We view ESG as an integral part of our strategy providing our customers with green options that are environmentally friendly, recyclable, renewable and sustainable. In addition, we believe it is important to give back to our communities, and as such, we are implementing several programs that we will announce in the near future. We take our responsibility of being a good corporate citizen seriously and will always operate in an ethical manner with all of our stakeholders and provide a workplace free of discrimination or harassment for all of our employees regardless of race, gender or sexual orientation. We are implementing the ESG strategy company wide and have formed the ESG and Technology Group to accomplish this task. At Restoration Builders, we fully believe ESG is good business that will differentiate us from competitors in our sector. ESG is not only the right thing to do for our business but it aligns everyone's interest environmentally, socially and from a governance perspective."

About Restoration Builders, Inc.

Restoration Builders was formed in 2017 and is now the premier exterior building materials services company providing roofing, siding, windows and gutters to residential and commercial customers in 32 states. Restoration Builders has and continues to disrupt, innovate and transform the exterior building materials sector. Restoration Builders is bringing to you and your family "The Smart Healthy Home." To learn more, please visit our website at www.restorbuilders.com

