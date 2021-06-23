Restoration Builders Announces Hire of New Director of Human Resources

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Restoration Builders, Inc. ("Restoration Builders" or "The Company") announced today the hiring of Lisabel (Lisa) Elsea as Director of Human Resources, effective June 15, 2021. She will oversee the company's programs on employee relations, talent recruitment and compliance.

Ms. Elsea brings fifteen years of experience in human resources and organization strategy, including experience in construction and medical industries. Most recently, she served as Human Resources Business Partner for a distribution center where she was responsible for establishing HR plans, recruiting, talent management, compensation, benefits and ensuring legal compliance. Prior to that assignment, she served as the Human Resources Manager for a medical facility where she oversaw payroll, recruiting and new hires. In addition, she was responsible for negotiating and administrating the employee benefits programs.

"Lisa's expertise in developing well-performing, engaged workforces is ideal for our customer focused culture," said John Lorenz, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "Our team members are vital to the company's mission to disrupt, innovate and transform our industry, and I am looking forward to Lisa's leadership in ensuring each employee achieves their full potential. In addition, she will assist with the implementation of our ground-breaking ESG program. I am honored to extend a very warm welcome to Lisa.

Restoration Builders was formed in 2017 and is now the premier exterior building materials services company providing roofing, siding, windows and gutters to residential and commercial customers in 32 states. Restoration Builders has and continues to disrupt, innovate and transform the exterior building materials sector. Restoration Builders is bringing to you and your family "The Smart Healthy Home." To learn more, please visit our website at www.restorbuilders.com

For Further information please contact:

Janet Carnell

[email protected]

(425) 999-6508

SOURCE Restoration Builders

