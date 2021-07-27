Restoration Builders Appoints Clint Vaughn to ESG and Technology Group

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Restoration Builders, Inc. ("Restoration Builders" or "The Company") announced today it has appointed Clint Vaughn to its ESG and Technology Group. He will assist in forming partnerships with key building materials manufacturers which advance the companies sustainability and environmental initiatives.

Mr. Vaughn brings a 21-year history in the construction and exterior building repair industry, with expertise in product development and vendor relations. He has served on the Owens Corning Platinum Contractor Advisory Board and as a National Field Trainer for GAF's Truslate product. He holds thirteen certifications and licenses from various state, academic and roofing industry organizations. In addition, he has served as a member of an Oklahoma homeowner's advocacy group. This group helped write legislation which was later passed into Oklahoma law, protecting homeowners through stringent licensing requirements.

Clint Vaughn is the Founder of Roofscapes Exteriors, LLC., a commercial and residential roofing company based in Tulsa, OK. The business was acquired by Restoration Builders in November 2019. Prior to forming Roofscapes Exteriors, LLC., he worked in a management position for Forrester Roofing Company and as a field adjuster for Farmers Insurance Company. He graduated from Oklahoma Christian University in 2004 earning a Master's Degree in Business Administration.

"I am very happy to welcome Clint to our ESG and Technology Group," stated John Lorenz, Chairman and CEO of Restoration Builders, Inc. "We are dedicated to providing homeowners with solutions which are renewable, sustainable and environmentally friendly. Clint is an industry expert who has developed long term relationships with top-notch manufacturers. He will play a key role in our growth. He knows how to accomplish set objectives with local and state government officials and is dedicated to ensuring homeowners have accountability from their exterior repair service providers. I believe he will be a tremendous addition to this group."

Restoration Builders was formed in 2017 and is now the premier exterior building materials services company providing roofing, siding, windows and gutters to residential and commercial customers in 32 states. Restoration Builders has and continues to disrupt, innovate and transform the exterior building materials sector. Restoration Builders is bringing to you and your family "The Smart Healthy Home." To learn more, please visit our website at www.restorbuilders.com.

For further information please contact:

Janet Carnell

[email protected]

(917) 768-3558

SOURCE Restoration Builders, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.restorbuilders.com

