Restoration Builders Celebrates Prestigious GAF Master Elite® President's Club Award for its Denver, CO Location

ROUND ROCK, Texas, Aug. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Restoration Builders, Inc. ("Restoration Builders" or "the Company"), a leader in residential and commercial roofing services, is proud to announce its recognition as a Winner of the prestigious 2023 GAF Master Elite® President's Club Award. This honor is bestowed annually by GAF, North America's largest roofing and waterproofing manufacturer, celebrating roofing contractors across the United States for their exceptional service quality and leadership.

"We are immensely proud to receive the GAF Master Elite® President's Club Award. This acknowledgment solidifies our strong commitment to providing our clients the highest standards of service and quality," stated John Lorenz, CEO of Restoration Builders. "It is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team in Colorado, ensuring that each customer's trust in us is met with unparalleled craftsmanship and attention to detail."

Bobby Fischer, Vice President of Partner Programs at GAF, remarked, "The GAF Master Elite® President's Club Award is a recognition of those contractors who consistently demonstrate a deep commitment to the highest standards of work quality and exceptional service. Being a part of this elite group underscores a roofing contractor's dedication not just to their craft but also to their community and the people they serve."

Criteria for Recognition

The GAF Master Elite® President's Club Award singles out an elite group of roofing contractors who have exemplified proper licensing, upheld required insurance, maintained a formidable reputation, and committed to ongoing professional training, meeting GAF's strict standards as Master Elite® residential contractors.

About Restoration Builders Colorado

Restoration Builders Colorado is at the forefront of providing comprehensive roofing and building solutions with a commitment to integrity and accountability. Located in Denver, the company operates with a mission geared towards restoring and building properties and strengthening families and uplifting communities through its services. Earning the GAF Master Elite® roofing contractor status showcases their dedication to client satisfaction and adherence to the highest industry practices.

About GAF

With a legacy stretching over 135 years, GAF remains North America's premier roofing and waterproofing manufacturer, trusted by homeowners, businesses, and communities alike. Renowned for its innovation, customer-centric approach, and community involvement, GAF's leadership in the market is unmatched. Discover more at www.GAF.com.

