Restoration Builders Continues its Explosive Growth with the Acquisition of Chicago-Based NRC Roofing and Restoration

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Dec. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Restoration Builders, Inc. ("Restoration Builders" or "The Company") today announced another asset acquisition as it adds Chicago-based NRC Roofing and Restoration, LLC. ("NRC") to its rapidly growing network.

The insurance restoration industry has exploded to $210B+. Restoration Builders, Inc. was founded in 2017 in response to this massive growth and increasing demand. Over the past two years, they've focused on consolidating existing repair and restoration companies, which are located throughout the United States. To date, The Company has acquired 15 privately held businesses with projected revenue that will top $100 Million in 2019.

Michael Flores had been working in the financial industry when the economy took a downturn. He was quickly recruited by a roofing and siding company. While he felt he'd found his niche, he noticed the pain points of the roofing industry. Often, he witnessed a communication breakdown between the property owner, the insurance company, and the contractor. As a result, some insurance claims started and ended in confusion, missteps, and a loss of confidence in the contractor. That experience motivated Michael to create a roofing company that operated with integrity – one that homeowners and employees alike could trust and count on.

NRC launched in 2010 out of Michael's Chicago apartment, with just two employees. Today, the company has grown to a team of 100 employees and contractors collaboratively working under the multifaceted NRC organization. This group that has generated over $100 million in revenue and restored more than 7,500 properties to their original condition or better from weather-related damage. The NRC team lives by their motto: they're not satisfied until their clients are satisfied.

"It is my great pleasure to welcome NRC to the team," commented John Lorenz, Chairman and CEO of Restoration Builders, Inc. "Michael and his results-driven team built a restoration company that takes care of client's homes with the same level of care and detail that they would give to their own property. Their core values of commitment, teamwork, respect, integrity and professionalism align perfectly with what the Restoration Builders network is all about."

Of the $49 Billion roofing contractors' industry, the roofing repair sector is among the fastest-growing. It is currently fragmented and primarily comprised of local, privately held companies. The majority of roofing customers are insurance policy holders using their coverage to fund a repair or replacement.

About Restoration Builders, Inc.

Restoration Builders is a residential and commercial contractor operating within the United States. Their mission is to protect, restore and build properties, strengthen families and support the community. They are committed locally and ready to serve wide scale for disaster response. To learn more, please visit their website at www.restorbuilders.com

About NRC Roofing and Restoration, LLC.

NRC is committed to integrity, excellence, high-quality workmanship, and pride themselves on delivering the highest level of customer service from the initial inspection to the final walk-through.

From roof inspections and minor repairs, to complex roofing systems and an array of service & maintenance programs, NRC Roofing and Restoration brings a level of expertise and experience invaluable to team members they employ, the customers they serve, and the partners they work with. To learn more, please visit: www.nrc4help.com

For further information please contact:

Janet Carnell Lorenz

230393@email4pr.com

(425) 999-6508

SOURCE Restoration Builders