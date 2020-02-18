Restoration Builders Continues Southwestern Expansion with Acquisition of Austin-Based Alden Roofing, Inc.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Feb. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Restoration Builders, Inc. ("Restoration Builders" or "The Company") announced today that it has officially acquired Alden Roofing, Inc. ("Alden Roofing"), headquartered in Pflugerville, TX.

Established in 2017 in response to the explosive growth of the $210B+ insurance restoration industry, Restoration Builders has been focused on developing a nation-wide network of licensed contractors and other industry-related companies. The US-based Company is building a strategic infrastructure of teams, offices, equipment, trucks and other resources. Early revenue projection for 2020 is anticipated to exceed $100 Million.

The owners of Alden Roofing, Melanie and Joshua Knox, are a dynamic team whose story began when they met while working for the same roofing company. In 2006, Melanie became pregnant with the couple's first child. Her lack of health insurance coverage sparked the desire to venture out on her own. She wanted to take better care of her own team members. The Alden family and Joshua together began Alden Roofing. When the Alden family decided to step down from their roles at the company, Josh and Melanie saw their perfect opportunity.

In the ten years since taking over the reins, Melanie and Josh have grown their team to 40 associates. The customer-focused company operates under the mission of being honest and fair, and educating clients on their rights as insurance policy holders. Joshua has an extensive background in roofing installation and sales. He oversees the production and sales departments, and has served as a board member of the Roofing Contractors Association of Texas. With 17 years of administrative and management experience in the construction and legal fields, majority-owner Melanie oversees corporate operations. She serves on the Board of Directors for the Roofing Contractors Association of Texas. In addition, she serves as President of the Central Texas Roofing Contractors Association.

"I'm thrilled to announce that Alden Roofing has joined our growing team," said John Lorenz, Chairman and CEO of Restoration Builders, Inc. "The values of this woman-owned business align perfectly with our efforts to celebrate diversity and evolve the roofing repair industry. Seasonal storms in Texas can cause immense damage and disruption, and this team has a proven ability to overcome adversity through creative problem solving. I'm confident they'll make a tremendous contribution to our network's success."

Roofing repair remains one of the fastest growing sectors of the $49 Billion roofing contractors' industry. Up until recently, this highly fragmented sector has been comprised primarily of local, privately held companies, with the balance of customers being insurance policy holders.

About Restoration Builders, Inc.

Restoration Builders is a residential and commercial contractor operating within the United States. Their mission is to protect, restore and build properties, strengthen families and support the community. They are committed locally and ready to serve wide scale for disaster response. To learn more, please visit their website at www.restorbuilders.com

About Alden Roofing, Inc.

With over 30 years of roofing and construction experience, Alden Roofing is a symbol of quality in the Texas roofing industry. The most important aspect of their work is making customers feel safe and secure in their homes. The Alden team believes that trained and certified roofing crews, fully educated in roofing manufacturer's installation guidelines, ensure that the highest quality roof system is applied to each customer's home. For more information, please visit: www.aldenroofing.com

