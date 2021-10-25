Restoration Builders Expands Online Roof Sales To The Southwestern United States

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Restoration Builders, Inc. ("Restoration Builders" or "The Company") announced today it has expanded its online sales offering to homeowners in selected areas of the southwestern United States. The Company's wholly-owned subsidiary, Restoration Builders Online, Inc. ("Restoration Builders Online" or "The Company"), will be implemented to evolve the digital fulfillment channel.

Restoration Builders Online offers homeowners an alternative to the traditional, in-home consultation used in the roofing industry. Homeowners meet online with a roofing design consultant, and the job requirements are assessed remotely using state-of-the-art imaging software. Homeowners select roofing materials, colors and complete required documents online, then schedule their installation date. The process is often completed in 30 minutes.

"The consumer shift toward digital is here to stay, and we are upping the ante on our digital game," Chairman and CEO John Lorenz said on Wednesday. "We are one of the first providers of digital fulfillment for home exterior renovation, and the customer reaction is very positive. We intend to meet our customers wherever they are, be it through one of our bricks & mortar locations or on a smartphone sitting in their car. I am thrilled to deploy the second territory in our plan to offer homeowners an efficient, easy way to get a roof online across the nation."

Restoration Builders is the Nations' largest residential roofing contractor, founded in 2017 to meet explosive growth demands in the $210B+ insurance restoration industry. We are committed locally and ready to serve wide scale for disaster response. The Company has 32 strategically located operations and is creating a multi-channel sales platform that includes a traditional in-home consultation, digital consultation, and commercial services. Our mission is to protect, restore, and build properties, strengthen families and support our communities.

